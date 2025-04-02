MojoAuth Introduces Scalable Authentication Platform Tailored for AI Companies

MojoAuth Dashboard MojoAuth - Passwordless login plugin MojoAuth Growth and Product Innovation MojoAuth-Logo

MojoAuth launches AI-focused authentication platform with 25K free MAUs, helping companies scale to 2M+ users while delivering significant cost savings.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking move, MojoAuth, a pioneer in passwordless authentication , today unveiled its cutting-edge platform designed specifically for AI companies. This innovative solution empowers businesses to rapidly deploy robust and scalable authentication systems, ensuring seamless integration with AI applications while safeguarding against evolving cyber threats. With MojoAuth, companies can now go live in days, not months, and enjoy up to 40% cost savings on authentication expenses.MojoAuth's launch comes at a critical juncture as AI adoption surges across industries, but security remains a significant hurdle. Traditional authentication methods are no longer sufficient in the face of AI-generated threats like deepfakes and credential stuffing , which have increased by 135% in the past year alone. MojoAuth addresses these challenges with its AI-powered adaptive authentication, combining machine learning with behavioral biometrics to dynamically assess risks and ensure frictionless user experiences."AI companies need security that evolves as fast as they do," said Dev Kumar, CEO of MojoAuth. "Our platform doesn't just protect against today's threats; it future-proofs businesses against tomorrow's. By integrating AI-driven authentication with AI applications, we're creating a fortress of security that lets innovators focus on what matters most—building the future."MojoAuth's solution is particularly impactful for AI-driven businesses, which often handle sensitive data and require granular access controls. The platform supports industry-standard authentication protocols like OAuth 2.0 and JWT, ensuring seamless integration with existing systems. Additionally, MojoAuth's no-code passkey solution allows businesses to deploy FIDO2-certified passkeys in under seven days, slashing authentication costs by 40% and boosting user adoption by 300%.In a landscape where 81% of data breaches are linked to stolen or weak passwords, MojoAuth's passwordless approach is a game-changer. By leveraging passkeys and biometric authentication , companies can eliminate password-related risks and provide users with faster, safer logins. This shift is especially crucial as consumers increasingly demand frictionless experiences, with 74% abandoning apps due to password frustration.Key Benefits for AI Companies:- Enhanced Security: AI-powered adaptive authentication protects against sophisticated threats- Rapid Deployment: Go live in days instead of months- Cost Efficiency: Reduce authentication expenses by up to 40%- Seamless Integration: Compatible with existing AI architectures and workflows- Improved User Experience: Frictionless authentication increases user adoption by 300%MojoAuth's passwordless platform combines cutting-edge security with exceptional user experiences, enabling AI companies to focus on innovation while maintaining robust protection against evolving threats.

Passwordless Authentication with MojoAuth

