When No One Else Believed is crowdfunding for movie production. This is Ron Tripodo's vision for the movie.

This story needs to be told to glorify God.” — Cary Solomon, Producer of God's Not Dead

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exciting news! " When No One Else Believed " by Ron Tripodo is being adapted into a movie! Production will begin as soon as the funding is complete. Join us in this journey and secure your tickets to participate in the filming, get free passes for the premiere, gain Associate Producer status, and much more. Check out the Kickstarter to see how you can get involved!We are launching a Kickstarter campaign, and you can contribute at Kickstarter (When No One Else Believed--the movie) or by visiting Patsy's website. Inscriptions Literary has also licensed the audio rights for "When No One Else Believed," with more details to be announced soon.Originally self-published, "When No One Else Believed" by Ron Tripodo has captured media attention, including features on the 700 Club on CBN and Channel 2 Action News with John Pruitt. Billboards have been erected, and the book has received hundreds of reviews."When No One Else Believed" is available online through major book retailers such as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Walmart, bookshop.org, and others across the US and beyond. If you don't see it on the shelves, Ron Tripodo encourages you to request it.Inspired by a true story, "When No One Else Believed" by Ron Tripodo is a tale of enduring love between a husband and wife, and the countless miracles that God bestowed upon them. Ron, a vulnerable man with a lifelong disability, faces the challenge of his wife, Patsy, being stricken with a rare catastrophic illness with no hope of recovery. With God's grace, he navigates a broken marriage, a wife on life support, extreme temptation, and financial ruin, when no one else believed what God had revealed to him. God's promise gave him the unmatched faith to persevere against all odds, sending him on an emotional rollercoaster between hope and despair, reality and insanity... where seeing is not always believing.Cary Solomon, Director and Producer of "God's Not Dead" and "Unplanned," says, "This story needs to be told to glorify God."Jeffery Chernov, a Hollywood Producer, calls it, "An incredible story."Read more about these incredible miracles Patsy's Miracle.

