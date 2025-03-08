Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada Celebrates Women Nurse Practitioners on International Women’s Day

Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On International Women’s Day, the Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada (NPAC) proudly celebrates the contributions of women and the many Nurse Practitioners (NPs) who are women, recognizing their dedication, expertise, and impact on healthcare in Canada.

“Nurse Practitioners play a critical role in delivering high-quality healthcare, and today, we especially recognize the women who make up a large majority of our NP profession,” said Dr. Laura Housden, President of NPAC. “From primary care to specialized practice, in rural communities and urban centers alike, NPs are improving healthcare access and delivering exceptional patient care.”

This year, NPAC is honouring women Nurse Practitioners who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to their patients and communities. Whether through groundbreaking research, policy advocacy, mentorship, or direct patient care, these women exemplify the best of healthcare leadership.

Women NPs are instrumental in shaping the future of healthcare in Canada, addressing critical gaps in access and equity. Their expertise in managing complex conditions, advancing preventative care, and leading interdisciplinary teams highlights the indispensable role of NPs in strengthening the healthcare system.

On this International Women’s Day, NPAC reaffirms its commitment to supporting, advocating for, and celebrating the contributions of Nurse Practitioners across Canada. As we continue to work toward a future where all Canadians have access to high-quality healthcare, the leadership of women NPs will remain at the forefront of innovation and progress.

About NPAC

The Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada (NPAC) is the national voice for Nurse Practitioners, advocating for policy changes, funding, and professional support to enhance NP practice and improve healthcare outcomes for all Canadians.

