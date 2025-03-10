Portugal’s Luxury Home Developer Launches Exclusive Buy Now, Pay Later Program for Crypto Investors

Discover the Saudade Residence - A zen retreat Prometheus, an ultra luxury developer in Madeira, Portugal Prometheus, an ultra luxury developer in Madeira, Portugal

FUNCHAL, PORTUGAL, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prometheus, the award-winning ultra-luxury real estate developer and leader in home innovation, has unveiled an exclusive Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) program designed specifically for cryptocurrency investors. This pioneering initiative enables buyers to acquire high-end smart homes while leveraging the future valuation of their cryptocurrency holdings, offering unmatched financial flexibility and accessibility.Under this BNPL scheme, crypto investors can secure a luxury property today and defer payments until their chosen token appreciates, or alternatively, spread the payments over two years at a 0% interest rate while generating passive income through short-term rentals. This allows investors to benefit from both homeownership and potential market growth, eliminating the need to liquidate their holdings prematurely.How It Works:1. Lock in a Luxury Home Now: Investors choose any of Prometheus’ ultra-luxury villas and secure their purchase using cryptocurrency.2. Pay Later with Market Growth: Instead of paying the full amount upfront, the buyer commits to completing the payment once their selected token reaches a predetermined price target—allowing them to capitalize on the potential increase in value.3. Flexible Payment Terms: For those who prefer structured payments, the program offers a two-year, zero-interest plan, reducing financial strain while simultaneously earning rental income from the property.4. Generate Passive Income: While awaiting full ownership, investors can rent out their secured home, earning up to 2,000 EUR per night in rental income—offsetting costs and maximizing investment potential.For instance, if Ethereum is currently trading at $2,000 per token, an investor can secure a Prometheus villa at a $4,000 per token valuation today, ensuring they lock in a premium asset without waiting for the peak of a bull run. This allows them to enjoy the property immediately while their holdings appreciate.Revolutionizing Real Estate Through Crypto:Prometheus’ portfolio includes landmark properties such as Saudade Residence, a Zen-inspired retreat, alongside iconic homes like Aurora, Interstellar, Monolith, Labyrinth, Serengeti, and Sequoia. These homes, ranging from 300-400 sqm, are designed with cutting-edge smart home technology and sustainable living solutions, boasting features like privacy glass, voice-activated controls, permaculture gardens, Roman spas, AI-driven security systems, and Bitcoin mining nodes.This BNPL initiative marks a major shift in real estate transactions, allowing crypto investors to maximize their digital assets while seamlessly transitioning into luxury homeownership. With only a limited window to participate, buyers are encouraged to act fast before the campaign closes.“Our Buy Now, Pay Later program is designed exclusively for the crypto community, allowing them to leverage their investments strategically while enjoying the benefits of luxury living,” said Priyesh Patel, CEO of Prometheus. “We’re committed to integrating blockchain innovation into real estate and reshaping how crypto investors acquire real-world assets.”With this program, Prometheus reaffirms its pioneering role at the intersection of cryptocurrency, blockchain, and ultra-luxury real estate—offering a first-of-its-kind investment approach that blends market potential with immediate lifestyle rewards.The futuristic homes offered through this program feature state-of-the-art technology and sustainable designs. From AI-driven automation to eco-friendly energy systems, these properties set a new standard in contemporary luxury living in Madeira, an archipelago of Portugal, known as The Land of Eternal Spring.The president of Madeira, Miguel Albuquerque, has set the foundations for the region to become a go-to destination for all things nomad and blockchain. When combined with Portugal’s 10 year Tax Free NHR program, European residency access and the Freeport low tax international company jurisdiction, Madeira is positioned as one of the most financially strategic options of international investors. Prometheus already has high profile homeowners in its family who are some of the leading execs in blockchain brands such as Step Finance and founder of one of the top 10 NFT global projects, along with traditional A listers from CBS and Paramount+.While Prometheus ensures compliance with all EU property laws and ensures that the transaction is fully ratified by notaries and all taxes are duly paid after robust KYC procedures, this initiative marks a step towards normalising blockchain technologies into real world real estate assets whilst setting the tone on what is possible, through our firm commitment to the future of money.

