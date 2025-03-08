Functional Carbohydrates Market Evaluated to Grow at $5,314.2 Million by 2026

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global functional carbohydrates market size was valued at $3,513.6 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $5,314.2 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.The global demand for functional carbohydrates is expected to increase due to rise in health issues among consumers. Based on application, the food & beverages segment dominates the market owing to increase in health issues such as obesity, and diabetes, and others. Rise in health concerns and increase in knowledge about food safety among consumers have encouraged consumers to opt for products that contain healthy ingredients. Thus, this drives the functional carbohydrates market. However, availability of substitutes with similar benefits is expected to hamper the functional carbohydrates market growth during the forecast period.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5496 Functional carbohydrates are non-cariogenic and prolong digestion owing to their slow break down. Thus, these have a low glycemic index that tends to increase the blood sugar level at a lower rate. Depending on application, the key application areas include food & beverages ,cosmetics & personal care products , pharmaceutical/nutraceutical products and others that include animal feed, paints, and construction materials.The food & beverages segment in the functional carbohydrates market is anticipated to have the highest market share during the forecast period. The rise in health issues has boosted the demand for the functional carbohydrates in various countries across the globe.The functional carbohydrates market is driven by rise in health concern and adoption of a healthy lifestyle by the consumers. In addition, increase in the health issues globally has also driven the growth of market. Moreover, rise in consumer demand for cosmetics that are free from any toxic materials and increase in concern regarding appearance among consumers also fuel the growth of the functional carbohydrates market. In addition, increase in meat and dairy consumption leads to the rise in the animal feed industry. This has increases the demand for special ingredients such as functional carbohydrates to use in animal feed which helps in improving feed efficiency. This factor has also bolster the growth of functional carbohydrates market. However, high prices of functional foods & beverages and availability of substitutes for functional carbohydrates these factors will hamper the market growth during functional carbohydrates analysis period.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/functional-carbohydrates-market/purchase-options The global functional carbohydrates market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, it is classified as isomalt, palatinose, cyclodextrin, curdlan and others. By application, it comprises food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals/nutraceuticals, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players operating in the functional carbohydrates industry are Beneo GmbH, Wacker Chemie AG, Cargill, Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG, Roquette Frères, Sanxinyuan Food Industry Corporation Limited, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd., Zibo Qianhui Biological Technology Co., Ltd., and Foodchem International Corporation.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5496 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.