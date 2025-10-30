Roselle Market Size is Expected to Reach $252.6 Million by 2030

Global Roselle market size was valued at $122.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $252.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Roselle market is expected to witness significant growth due to health benefits associated with roselle, companies emphasizing on calorie reduction due to increase in health awareness, and surge in application of roselle powder in the cosmetic industry. In 2020, the powder form of Roselle segment accounted for the highest share in the Roselle market. Roselle, also known as hibiscus, used in the production of jelly, jam, juice, wine, syrup, gelatin, pudding, cake, ice cream, and flavoring. Its brilliant red color and unique flavor make it a valuable food product.Get a Sample PDF Report to understand our report before you purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12358 Africa accounts for relatively high production of Roselle compared to other regions. Although consumption is low as export is primary focus. Germany and the U.S. account for relatively high consumption of Roselle and other products. Increase in health consciousness among consumers drives their inclination toward natural products as it is proven that naturally occurring products are relatively better and safer than synthetically produced products.People are more interested in organic products due to change in the market trend, which is expected to fuel the Roselle market growth. Furthermore, increase in awareness of functional foods and dietary supplements is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Awareness about associated health benefits of roselle extract as a dietary supplement and food ingredient is also expected to drive the sales. Moreover, increase in inclination of women and men toward using natural products in cosmetics & nutraceuticals is also expected to drive the growth of the market. Widely known benefits of roselle in regulating cholesterol levels and blood pressure are some of the major roselle market trends.According to the Roselle market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of form, end use, sales channel, and region. By form, it is divided into powder and liquid. On the basis of end use, the market is split into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and cosmetics & nutraceuticals. Based on sales channel, the market is segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, online stores, specialty stores, and others. The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.To Ask About Report Availability or Customization, Click Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12358 Based on type, the powder form held the major Roselle market share in the market. This is attributed to their cost-effectiveness and wide availability. Moreover, the wide incorporation of powder form on Roselle in pharma and cosmetics products as an ingredients has spur the market growth.Based on end use, the food & beverages segment gain a major traction in the Roselle market. Meat product and poultry segment in the food & beverages held the major share in the market. Moreover, growing significance of organic labeling in the pharmaceutical and nutrition sectors as a result of rising awareness regarding the disadvantages of chemicals used in cultivation, manufacturing, and processing of these products is expected to support the growth of the segment in the market.Based on sales channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment was the leading channel with maximum share in 2020, growing with significant CAGR during the Roselle market forecast period. This is attributed to increase in business of retail sales in different regions and availability of large shelf space for maximum sales.Region wise, North America was the prominent region in 2020, garnering maximum share in the roselle market, owing to huge consumer base and increase in population. Furthermore, rise in consumer awareness regarding product benefits is likely to boost the product consumption in the coming years.Make a Direct Purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/00c0f094dfc50cdb7a7928f51b9d51cf The key players profiled in this report include Roselle Farms, Guangzhou Runming Tea Co., Ltd, Thai Organic Life, Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd, Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd, Rossell India Ltd., Apple Food Industries, Buddha Teas, U.S. Wellness LLC, and The Tao of Tea LLC.Key findings of the studyBy form, the powder segment held the highest share, accounting for 67.9% of the global Roselle industry.Based on end use, the food & beverages segment held the major share of 32.1% of the market.Region wise, North America held the major share in the market, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

