SuperCare Health® Celebrates Improved Employee Engagement on National Employee Appreciation Day

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SuperCare Health , a leading respiratory care and medical equipment provider that partners with healthcare professionals and insurance networks to help patients manage their care, joined organizations across the country on March 7 in honoring their employees on National Employee Appreciation Day, an annual observance established in 1995 by a coalition of employers led by Dr. Bob Nelson as a way to improve employee morale and honor the achievements of individual contributors in the workplace. On this important day of recognition and all year long, SuperCare Health renewed their commitment to leading the healthcare industry with a safe and supportive workplace, as well as providing exceptional service to patients with chronic conditions including COPD, asthma, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis, sleep apnea, diabetes, neuromuscular disorders, and more.In late 2024, the Southern California based company with more than 1,000 team members launched new employee engagement initiatives in response to results from a pulse survey in which employees collectively expressed a desire for elevated teambuilding, connection, and belonging at work. That was just the beginning of substantial changes at SuperCare Health. Within just three short months, the executive leadership team reported that workplace satisfaction has already improved in Q1 compared to numbers from Q4 last year. So what is the secret to their immediate and resounding success? Said Mya Moran, Senior Manager of Marketing and leader of the organization’s internal communications, “2024 was a year of transformation for SuperCare Health. We truly listened to our team members and implemented their feedback. Our adaptability and commitment have allowed us to meet challenges with resilience, grow as an organization, and make a meaningful impact on the communities we serve. Together, we are building a stronger organization and a company culture rooted in care, innovation, and growth.”As the companywide festivities for National Employee Appreciation Day began on March 7, John Cassar, SuperCare’s CEO and Owner, expressed, “The tremendous efforts of our employees extend beyond day-to-day responsibilities. This past year, we came together in incredible ways, supporting those affected by the LA fires, adopting families during the holidays, revitalizing our mission to improve lives, and strengthening our company’s values. These accomplishments reflect the heart of SuperCare Health— Our people. It is because of our employees that we are able to continue supporting our communities and advancing respiratory care. As we recognize each and every one of our team members on Employee Appreciation Day, let’s celebrate not only the milestones we’ve achieved together, but also the shared purpose that drives us forward.”SuperCare Health is committed to increasing access to care, improving patient outcomes, and streamlining the patient experience from the hospital to the home. To learn more about SuperCare Health and to enroll in one of our comprehensive respiratory care programs, visit us online. To explore our newest division, SuperCare Diabetes , check out our website. Speak with a SuperCare Health customer service representative by calling (800) 206-4880 or emailing customerservice@supercare.com.###About SuperCare HealthSuperCare Health is a comprehensive high-touch, high-tech, post-acute healthcare organization that manages patients with chronic conditions and provides a broad range of therapies, including ventilation, oxygen, CPAP/BiPAP, medication optimization, nebulizers and nebulized medications, airway clearance and mobilization, enteral supplies, and more. Utilizing innovative technologies combined with quality clinical services, SuperCare Health’s services, programs, and products support cost savings, improved patient outcomes, and streamlined care coordination.

