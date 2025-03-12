SnapSoft Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Drive Cloud Innovation and Digital Transformation

SnapSoft signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to enhance cloud solutions, drive innovation, and scale businesses

Our partnership with AWS has been foundational to SnapSoft’s growth and success, and this Strategic Collaboration Agreement is a testament to our shared vision for the future of cloud technology. ” — Brandon Kissinger, Executive Chairman, SnapSoft

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SnapSoft , an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner and leading provider of cloud solutions and digital transformation services, announced today that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This agreement deepens the partnership between SnapSoft and AWS, aligning their expertise to accelerate cloud adoption, optimize digital infrastructure, and drive innovation for businesses across industries.Through this collaboration, SnapSoft will leverage AWS’s industry-leading cloud services—including AI/ML, data analytics, and modern application development—to help organizations maximize efficiency, scalability, and security. The agreement enables SnapSoft to enhance its cloud offerings delivering tailored solutions that empower customers to innovate faster and achieve business objectives with greater agility.“Our partnership with AWS has been foundational to SnapSoft’s growth and success, and this Strategic Collaboration Agreement is a testament to our shared vision for the future of cloud technology. By deepening our relationship, we are better positioned to provide transformative cloud solutions that help businesses scale, innovate with Gen AI, and unlock new business possibilities,” said Brandon Kissinger, Chairman of SnapSoft.As part of this collaboration, SnapSoft will expand its AWS competencies, scale pre-sales resources, invest in training and certification programs for its team, and work closely with AWS to develop industry-specific solutions. SnapSoft will continue its close collaboration with AWS to help organizations migrate and modernize workloads, adopt serverless architectures, and harness the power of generative AI and machine learning.SnapSoft remains committed to delivering world-class cloud solutions, leveraging AWS’s global infrastructure, and empowering businesses to achieve new levels of efficiency and growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.