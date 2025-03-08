UPDATE: Officer Involved Death Investigation in Fond du Lac County, Wis.

TOWN OF FOND DU LAC, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved death that occurred in the Town of Fond du Lac, Wis. on the evening of Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.

On Monday evening, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Jesus Armando Mendez Berry, 26 yrs old, via phone to report that he had a felony warrant for his arrest and wished to turn himself in. Law enforcement also received a call from a citizen who reported a subject matching Mr. Mendez Berry’s description who displayed what the caller described as a handgun in his waistband. Deputies located Mr. Mendez Berry in the 6300 block of Cherrywood Drive a short while later. Mr. Mendez Berry refused to follow repeated commands to show deputies both of his hands and one of the deputies discharged a non-lethal weapon. Shortly after, Mr. Mendez Berry was holding what deputies believed to be a firearm. During the DCI scene examination afterward, this item was collected and determined to be a black Gamo 430 CO2 Pellet/BB Handgun. In response, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Andrew Kohlmann, with eight years law enforcement service, discharged his firearm at 6:22 p.m., striking Mr. Mendez Berry.

EMS was contacted, and law enforcement and EMS attempted life saving measures. Mr. Mendez Berry was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No members of law enforcement or other members of the public were injured during this incident.

Sergeant Kohlmann continues administrative assignment, per agency policy.

A body camera was worn by Sergeant Kohlmann during the incident and is being reviewed.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by a DCI Crime Response Specialist, Wisconsin State Patrol, Fond du Lac Police Department and the Village of North Fond du Lac Police Department. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over the investigative reports to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s office when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.