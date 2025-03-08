Andrea Oliva Florendo Launches “Romance of the Enclosed Garden: Song of Songs” at London Book Fair 2025

Discover the divine love story of Christ and the Church in a poetic exploration of the Song of Songs at The Reading Glass Books.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Andrea Oliva Florendo invites readers to enter a world of sacred love and spiritual intimacy with her published book, “ Romance of the Enclosed Garden: Song of Songs ,” launching at the 2025 London Book Fair. The event will take place on Wednesday, March 12, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at stand location #6F101, hosted by The Reading Glass Books.In “Romance of the Enclosed Garden,” Florendo draws readers into the profound spiritual journey found within the Song of Songs, exploring its deeper meaning beyond the romantic imagery. While the book initially appears to narrate the courtship, betrothal, and wedding of a lover and his bride, Florendo reveals that this timeless narrative is a reflection of the divine relationship between Christ and the Church. Through careful reflection on early Church Fathers and saints, Florendo identifies the speakers as Christ and the Church, or the loving soul, while Mary is depicted as the first bride and a model for every believer.Florendo’s lyrical and intimate writing invites readers to witness God’s passionate love for humanity, symbolized through the earthly love of marriage. Her contemplation on this holy love highlights how human love—when rooted in marriage—mirrors Christ's love for the Church, offering a refreshing reminder of our true calling: to be loved and to love.Florendo’s background as an educator, artist, and harpist, combined with her deep understanding of theology, infuses this book with beauty and insight. Be wooed, pursued, and wholly embraced by the Divine Lover in this poetic and deeply contemplative work.Event Details:When: Wednesday, March 12, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PMWhere: The Reading Glass Books, Stand #6F101, London Book Fair 2025About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

