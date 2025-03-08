Bill Spies Launches Heartwarming Adventure “One Boy, One Pony, Two Girls” at London Book Fair 2025

Join the journey of friendship, courage, and perseverance in a gripping tale of adventure and unity.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Bill Spies invites readers of all ages to experience a heartfelt journey of friendship, courage, and perseverance with the launch of his newly published book “ One Boy, One Pony, Two Girls ” at the 2025 London Book Fair. Hosted by The Reading Glass Books, the event will be held on Wednesday, March 12, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at stand location #6F101.“One Boy, One Pony, Two Girls” is a captivating story set on a coastal island, where a young Powhatan boy discovers a pony washed ashore after a storm. The two form an unbreakable bond, going on a series of thrilling adventures. Along the way, they are joined by two girls, but when one of them is captured, the group, with the help of the pony, must rely on their resourcefulness, unity, and courage to overcome daunting challenges. With themes of friendship, faith, and love, this story celebrates the beauty of simple connections and the strength that comes from perseverance.Drawing from his own experiences of resilience and leadership, Bill Spies weaves a story that highlights timeless values and the importance of integrity. This wholesome tale is perfect for young readers and anyone who appreciates stories filled with heart and heroism.Bill Spies, a proud U.S. Army veteran with a distinguished career, brings a wealth of life experience to his writing. After his service, he transitioned to civilian life as a farmer, entrepreneur, and real estate broker. Today, he continues to share his passion for storytelling and the outdoors with his wife, Donna, near Fort Mitchell, Alabama.Event Details:When: Wednesday, March 12, 3:00 PM - 4:00 PMWhere: The Reading Glass Books, Stand #6F101, London Book Fair 2025About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

