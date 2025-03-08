Author Dr. Albert H. Yurvati Launches New Memoir “30 Degrees on Bypass” at London Book Fair 2025

Discover the cardiothoracic surgeon’s new book exclusively with The Reading Glass Books.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Albert H. Yurvati, author, Emeritus Professor, and cardiothoracic surgeon, is set to launch his newest memoir “ 30 Degrees on Bypass ” at the 2025 London Book Fair. The event will take place on Tuesday, March 11, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at stand location #6F101, hosted by The Reading Glass Books.A continuation of his previous works, “ Wet My Hands ” and “ This to Me ,” “30 Degrees on Bypass” takes readers on an emotional and reflective journey through Dr. Yurvati’s life. This latest book dives deeper into his experiences with medical adversity, family, love, and fate. From growing up in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to becoming a celebrated academic surgeon, Dr. Yurvati's story is woven with humor, history, and passion.The memoir chronicles the twists and turns of his life — from his service in the U.S. Army to becoming a dedicated caregiver to his wife Sharon after her stroke, and later, a patient himself when diagnosed with multiple myeloma. As an expert in cardiothoracic surgery, Dr. Yurvati’s perspective on life and death is both profound and compelling.This event marks an exciting opportunity for readers to engage with Dr. Yurvati’s inspiring story. Attendees will also have the chance to explore the Spanish editions of his works: “Mojarme Las Manos” and “Esto para Mi.”Dr. Yurvati resides in Texas with his wife, Sharon, and their beloved Scottish Fold kittens. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to know firsthand about his journey of resilience and hope.Event Details:When: Tuesday, March 11, 10:00 AM - 12:00 NNWhere: The Reading Glass Books, Stand #6F101, London Book Fair 2025About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

