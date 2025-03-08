Emmanuel C. Nwamah Launches Inspirational Memoir at London Book Fair 2025

A heartfelt story of survival, courage, and hope in the face of adversity.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emmanuel C. Nwamah shares his published book, “ Overcoming Obstacles: Living Through the Experience of War ,” at the 2025 London Book Fair. The book launch will take place on Thursday, March 13, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, hosted by The Reading Glass Books at stand location #6F101.“Overcoming Obstacles” is a deeply moving and personal account of survival in the midst of hardship. Nwamah shares his harrowing journey of growing up without parental support in the midst of a brutal civil war. At just thirteen years old, he was forced to make life-altering decisions—navigating the devastating circumstances of war with courage and resilience. Through this memoir, Nwamah offers readers a candid look at how hope and determination can help overcome even the most insurmountable challenges.Nwamah’s story amplifies the importance of maintaining a positive attitude in times of adversity. His message to readers is clear: no matter the obstacles one faces in life, never give up hope; let hardship fuel the drive for success, and choose to rise above the challenges in the path.This book is an inspirational call to action for anyone who has ever faced adversity, reminding them that they have the power within themselves to overcome any obstacle.Event Details:When: Thursday, March 13, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PMWhere: The Reading Glass Books, Stand #6F101, London Book Fair 2025About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.