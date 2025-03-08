Cascadia Art Museum Announces Landmark Financial Gift and Historic Art Collection Donation from Mike & Lynn Garvey

John Fery (1859-1934), Seattle Waterfront, 1892. Oil on canvas. Promised Gift to Cascadia from the Garvey Family Collection.

Museum to Dedicate the Garvey Family Gallery and Host Two Special Exhibitions Showcasing the Gift

EDMONDS, WA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cascadia Art Museum is honored to announce a transformative gift from Mike and Lynn Garvey. Their generous contribution includes a significant financial donation and a promised gift of more than 75 paintings, forming the largest collection of early American Northwest paintings ever donated to a museum from a private collection. This exceptional body of work features rare and historically significant pieces that have remained largely unseen by the public—until now.The collection includes masterworks by renowned artists such as Sydney Laurence, John Fery, Eustace Ziegler, and William Trost Richards, offering an unparalleled glimpse into the landscapes, culture, and communities of the Pacific Northwest. In recognition of their extraordinary generosity, the museum will name a dedicated space the Garvey Family Gallery and unveil the collection through two upcoming exhibitions.Mike Garvey, a Northwest native, and his wife, Lynn, have long demonstrated a deep appreciation for the region’s history and natural beauty. Since 1993, their passion for Northwest art has led them to assemble a collection that vividly captures the evolution of the region, spanning 150 years from Oregon to Alaska.To honor this historic gift, Cascadia Art Museum will debut the Garvey Family Collection through two landmark exhibitions:· Northwest Masterworks from The Garvey Family Collection – April 3 through September 7, 2025· Northwest Masterworks from The Garvey Family Collection (Part 2) – September 13, 2025, through March 15, 2026“The Garveys' deep connection to the Pacific Northwest spans generations, and their generosity is truly transformative,” said Sally Ralston, Executive Director of Cascadia Art Museum. “Their generous gift, along with their extraordinary collection—many pieces of which have never been publicly displayed—represents a landmark moment for the museum. The Garvey Family Gallery will serve as a lasting tribute to their legacy and to the rich artistic heritage of our region.”As Cascadia Art Museum enters its 10th anniversary year, this remarkable gift stands as a milestone in the museum’s growth and reaffirms its role as the leading institution for showcasing and preserving historical Northwest art. With a reputation as the foremost expert in the field,Cascadia continues to enrich the cultural fabric of the region, ensuring that future generations can experience the depth and beauty of its artistic legacy.About Cascadia Art MuseumCascadia Art Museum, located in Edmonds, WA, is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich artistic heritage of the Pacific Northwest. Through exhibitions, educational programs, and community engagement, the museum provides a platform for exploring the region’s unique visual culture.Cascadia Art Museum190 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds, WA 98020, (425) 336-4809Wednesday–Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Art Walk Edmonds: Third Thursdays, 5-8 p.m. – FREE

