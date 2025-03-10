Life Seal Vascular Inc. Appoints Dr. Matt Thompson as Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Matt Thompson, CEO

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Seal Vascular Inc, a privately held medical device company pioneering solutions to revolutionize endovascular intervention, today announced the appointment of Dr. Matt Thompson as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr. Thompson’s distinguished career as a vascular surgeon and medical device executive, positions Life Seal Vascular to accelerate the development and commercialization of its innovative vascular technologies."We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Thompson as our CEO," said Robert Mitchell, Executive Chairman of Life Seal Vascular. "His unique combination of clinical expertise and executive leadership in the vascular medical device industry makes him the ideal leader to drive our next phase of growth. His prior service on our Board has provided him with deep insight into our company’s mission and we are excited for his leadership as we advance our technologies into clinical use.”Dr. Thompson is a globally recognized vascular surgeon and medical device executive with extensive experience in implantable Class III medical devices. From 2002 to 2016, he served as a leading vascular surgeon at St. George's Hospital in London, where he gained international recognition for his expertise in complex aortic repair. Transitioning to the medical device industry, he held key leadership roles, serving as Chief Medical Officer at Endologix from 2016 to 2021 and being appointed Chief Executive Officer from 2021 to 2025. He currently continues to contribute to Endologix as Chief Medical Officer."I am honored to join Life Seal Vascular at this pivotal stage," said Dr. Thompson. "The company is developing breakthrough endovascular solutions that address critical unmet clinical needs, particularly in the prevention of Type II endoleaks following endovascular aneurysm repair. I look forward to working with the team to bring these innovations to patients and clinicians worldwide.”About Life Seal VascularLife Seal Vascular ( www.lifesealvascular.com ) is a privately held medical device company dedicated to developing innovative solutions to revolutionize endovascular treatment. The company’s proprietary technology is designed to eliminate endoleaks, the primary cause of secondary interventions following endovascular aneurysm repair. By striving to improve safety and effectiveness of endovascular procedures, Life Seal Vascular aims to enhance patient outcomes, optimize healthcare resources and lower the cost of care.

