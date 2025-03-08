Author Jan Atkinson Shares “Menopausal Killer Sharks” and “Victor and the Tactibbarlemac,” at London Book Fair 2025

Join the fun with Atkinson’s heartfelt and hilarious tales of women facing life’s challenges and a magical animal adventure.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jan Atkinson shares two delightful literary experiences with the launch of her published books “ Menopausal Killer Sharks ” and “ Victor and the Tactibbarlemac ” at the 2025 London Book Fair. Hosted by The Reading Glass Books, the event will take place on Wednesday, March 12, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at stand location #6F101.In “Menopausal Killer Sharks,” Atkinson introduces Laurie Anderson, a woman navigating the ups and downs of her fifties while living in a town known for its sins. Along with her quirky group of friends—Sally CJ, Frances, and Marcia—Laurie grapples with the challenges of aging, relationships, and body image. From tackling Internet dating to reminiscing about youthful escapades, the women find strength and laughter in each other as they explore a new chapter of life. With humor and heart, Atkinson brings to life a story of friendship, self-acceptance, and the ups and downs of life’s “third act.”Meanwhile, “Victor and the Tactibbarlemac” takes readers on a magical adventure in the land of Kemerick, where animals and humans once lived harmoniously until jealousy led to chaos. When a sorcerer turns the fighting animals into a bizarre creature—a camel-rabbit-cat hybrid, known as a Tactibbarlemac—their journey of redemption begins. Atkinson’s whimsical tale of curiosity and friendship is sure to captivate readers of all ages, especially with the adventures of baby Victor and his new friend, Tacti.Join a fun-filled event and discover two stories full of wit, wisdom, and warmth.Event Details:When: Wednesday, March 12, 2:00 PM - 3:00 PMWhere: The Reading Glass Books, Stand #6F101, London Book Fair 2025About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.