Join Author Kellyann Chippendale at the London Book Fair for a Captivating Book Signing Event

“LOVE AND LIFE L’AMOUR ET LA VIE” – An anthology of poetry, photography, and French inspiration to heal and inspire.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reading Glass Books is excited to host an exclusive book signing event for author Kellyann Chippendale at the London Book Fair 2025. On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, literature enthusiasts can meet Kellyann in person at stand location #6F101, where she will be signing copies of her book, “ LOVE AND LIFE L’AMOUR ET LA VIE .”“LOVE AND LIFE L’AMOUR ET LA VIE” is a captivating anthology that blends poetry, photography, and the French language into a poignant exploration of life and love. Written as a means of personal healing and fulfillment, the book reflects Kellyann’s lifelong passion for language and beauty. Inspired by her mother’s desire to travel to Paris, as well as her own memories of a seventh-grade poem she believed was “publish worthy,” Kellyann invites readers on a heartfelt journey through her words and images, offering empathy and inspiration along the way.“I wrote this book to heal and fulfill a dream,” Kellyann shares. “As a Renaissance spirit, I believe we all have the creativity within us to inspire the world, and through this book, I hope to remind readers that they are never alone.”This event offers a unique opportunity to meet the author behind the anthology and to connect with fellow readers. Don’t miss this special occasion at The Reading Glass Books booth in London Book Fair 2025—an event sure to inspire creativity and connection, whether one is drawn to the lyrical prose, the stunning photography, or the soul-stirring themes of love and healing.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

