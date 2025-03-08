Production Begins on "So She Howls" Film

Filming Carla Patullo during documentary So She Howls

A Documentary on GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artist Carla Patullo

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cameras are rolling for "So She Howls", a full-length documentary chronicling the powerful and deeply personal journey of GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Carla Patullo. This feature-length film explores the real-life experiences that inspired Carla’s transformative album, capturing the raw emotion and resilience behind her music. The documentary is produced and directed by Nashville native Karen Shayne of Unconditionally Her Media.

At its core, "So She Howls" is a soul-stirring exploration of survival, love, loss, and rebirth. Carla’s story is one of courage—navigating a battle with cancer, enduring the tragic loss of her mother, and ultimately finding healing through music. With unfiltered honesty and profound strength, she reveals the journey that led to her GRAMMY®-winning work, showcasing the depth of emotion that shaped each note and lyric.

"Through evocative storytelling, breathtaking cinematography, and the haunting beauty of Carla's GRAMMY®-winning album, this film captures the heartbeat of survival," says director Karen Shayne. "Each frame resonates with the intensity of a woman who has faced darkness and emerged howling—stronger, bolder, and more empowered than ever before."

Filming is currently underway in Los Angeles and will continue through April 6.

For updates, visit UnconditionallyHer.com.

