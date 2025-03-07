Delaware County Assistant Prosecutor Appointed as Municipal Judge

Mark Fowler

A longtime assistant prosecutor in Delaware County will soon start hearing cases from behind the bench.

Mark Fowler was appointed judge of the Delaware Municipal Court today by Gov. Mike DeWine. His first day with the court will be March 25.

Fowler takes the seat of Judge Marianne Hemmeter, who vacated the position when she was appointed to the Delaware County Common Pleas Court. To retain the seat, Fowler must run for election in November.

The judge-to-be started his legal career in 2007 with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. As an assistant attorney general, Fowler served as legal counsel for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) and the Ohio Commission on Minority Health. He briefly served as a senior staff attorney for ODJFS in 2011 before taking an assistant prosecutor position with the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.

Fowler graduated from Cleveland State University Cleveland-Marshall College of Law in 2006 with his juris doctorate. In 2001, he received his bachelor's degree in history from the University of Akron. Fowler is a member of the Delaware County Bar Association and Ohio State Bar Association. He is also a fellow of the Ohio State Bar Foundation.

Fowler is active in his community where he serves as a legal advisor for the Buckeye Valley High School mock trial team. He is involved with Main Street Delaware, Knights of Columbus Council 1056, and St. Mary Parish. He also volunteers with the Delaware County Special Olympics and the Common Ground Free Store.