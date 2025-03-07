Governor Stein, Secretary Sangvai, and Health Leaders Highlight Potential Damaging Impacts of Proposed Federal Medicaid Cuts at Charlotte Roundtable

Today, Governor Josh Stein and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Dev Sangvai hosted a roundtable with health care professionals and Medicaid beneficiaries to highlight the lifesaving impacts of Medicaid and discuss the importance of protecting Medicaid funding from federal cuts.

“Protecting North Carolinians’ health care access is critically important,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am proud of our state’s bipartisan work to expand Medicaid, and I call on that same bipartisan spirit in Congress to stand up and protect Medicaid so we can continue to provide critical care across our state.”

More than three million people across the state, or 1 in 4 North Carolinians, have affordable health coverage through NC Medicaid; including more than 640,000 North Carolinians who gained access to care in the last year under Medicaid expansion.

“New enrollees are now able to see providers and are receiving life-saving care with more than five million prescriptions being filled for conditions like heart health, seizures and diabetes,” said Secretary Sangvai. “Medicaid increases access to high quality care for individuals, children and families and is essential in our mission to create a healthier North Carolina for all.”

The roundtable discussion was hosted by Care Ring, a non-profit organization with nearly 70 years of service to individuals and families in Charlotte. Care Ring provides health services to thousands of people each year who may not otherwise have access to care. Mecklenburg County is home to more Medicaid enrollees than any other county in North Carolina.

“Medicaid expansion has enabled our team to help even more families in Charlotte access affordable, high-quality health care,” said Care Ring CEO Tchernavia Montgomery. “I thank the Governor for highlighting our organization’s critical work and raising awareness of the need to protect the health care of those who are most vulnerable and lack resources.”

Health care providers and leaders were joined by Tashenda Gibson, an early childhood care giver enrolled in NC Medicaid. She spoke about the critical care she is receiving as a new mother.

“NC Medicaid has been a life-saving component of care for me and my family,” said Tashenda Gibson. “I recently welcomed a healthy baby girl, and Medicaid helped through pregnancy, delivery and now postpartum.”

Chief Johnny Jennings also joined the conversation to highlight the positive impact of Medicaid on public safety.

“First responders are on the front lines of mental health crises,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings. “Providing resources for those in crisis contributes to a safer community and reduces the need for law enforcement intervention in situations stemming from untreated issues."

The discussion comes at a time where, despite widespread support for Medicaid, Congress is proposing significant cuts to the program, which would have a devastating impact on North Carolina, including a $6 billion loss in funding for health care providers. Proposals being considered could cause more than 640,000 hardworking North Carolinians to lose their health coverage, take billions from North Carolina’s economy, drive up state costs, and cut coverage for health care services.

Other participants in the roundtable discussion included:

Dr. Raynard Washington, Director, Mecklenburg County Public Health Department

Dr. April Milan Miller, OB/GYN, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Eddie Caldwell, Director, NC Sheriffs’ Association

Caleb Theodros, NC State Representative, HD-41

Carla Cunningham, NC State Representative, HD-106

Earlier this week, Governor Stein sent a letter to North Carolina’s congressional delegation asking them to oppose any federal budget proposal that includes cuts to Medicaid. He highlighted how NC Medicaid strengthens communities, particularly in rural North Carolina with affordable health coverage and supports the workforce as well as businesses.

Please see the North Carolina Medicaid fact sheet for more information.