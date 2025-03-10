Athenian Capital Launches $75M Fund to Invest in Dual-Use Startups Bridging Commercial Innovation and National Security

Athenian Capital’s fund targets startups in cybersecurity, robotics, AI, and autonomous systems, aiming to revolutionize both defense and enterprise sectors.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Athenian Capital , a venture capital firm focused on dual-use technologies, today announced the launch of its $75 million inaugural Fund I. The fund targets startups at the intersection of commercial innovation and national security, investing in cybersecurity, robotics, AI, infrastructure resilience, and autonomous systems from seed to Series A.“With global powers reshaping military postures across Europe and the Asia-Pacific, the demand for dual-use technologies has never been greater,” said Jason Mackey, co-founder and managing partner. “AI, autonomy, and cybersecurity will define both economic and national security, creating an unprecedented opportunity for investment in the next generation of defense and enterprise innovation.”Athenian Capital’s dual-use investment strategy focuses on five critical sectors:• Infosec: Digital threat defense• Robotics: Cross-industry automation• Artificial Intelligence: Dual-use AI systems• Infrastructure Resilience: Critical service protection• Autonomous Systems: Self-operating technologiesHeadquartered in Boston, with offices in Silicon Valley, Washington, DC, and London, Athenian Capital is strategically positioned to support dual-use startups across the United States, United Kingdom, and Five Eyes nations. “Today’s challenges in Europe highlight the urgent need for resilient, dual-use technologies,” said Yuri Cataldo, co-founder and general partner. “With our presence in the UK, we are uniquely positioned to support startups that are addressing both commercial and defense needs in this evolving market.”Athenian Capital’s network includes deep ties to the U.S. Department of Defense, UK Ministry of Defense, and key enterprise partners, providing portfolio companies with market access, regulatory expertise, and commercial growth opportunities. “We invest in founders building transformative technologies that don’t just disrupt industries—they redefine them,” added Cataldo. “Our goal is to support entrepreneurs who are solving critical global challenges while shaping the future of national security and commercial markets.”For more information, visit www.athenian.capitalAbout Athenian Capital:Athenian Capital is a Boston-based venture capital firm investing in early-stage dual-use technologies that transform industries and enhance national security. With a presence in the US and UK, the fund focuses on AI-native and deep-tech innovations that bridge commercial and defense applications. Athenian Capital invests from seed to Series A, leveraging its global network and strategic partnerships to accelerate groundbreaking startups.

