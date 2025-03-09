AI Agents for eCom Summit Banner 1 AI Agents for eCom Summit Banner 2

The largest online summit on AI Agents for E-commerce will take place from March 11-14, 2025 with over 40 top speakers from Generative and Agentic AI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time, an AI—not a human—will be the official host of a global summit. Argil AI, powered by AI Avatar technology, will introduce speakers and seamlessly guide attendees through the AI Agents for eCom Summit 2025 (March 11-14, 2025).

This unprecedented event brings together over 40 AI pioneers and industry leaders—companies that have collectively raised over $150 million, including YC-backed startups —to equip attendees with actionable strategies and AI-driven solutions to scale their businesses.

With 10,000+ attendees expected, the AI Agents for eCom Summit 2025 serves as an essential roadmap for E-commerce professionals, demonstrating how AI agents can streamline automation, enhance marketing, and optimize customer engagement.

Major reasons to attend AI Agents for eCom Summit

In an era where artificial intelligence continues to reshape E-commerce, the upcoming AI Agents for eCom Summit 2025 brings together more than 40 experts and innovators from the AI and E-commerce sectors, offering attendees rare access to leaders who have pioneered automation strategies and digital transformation initiatives across the marketplace.

What sets this gathering apart is its distinction as the world's first AI-hosted event, with Argil AI taking center stage to demonstrate the potential of AI agents in transforming digital communication. This showcases the practical application of AI avatars for the event industry, providing a glimpse into technologies that many businesses are only beginning to explore.

The organizers have ensured that participants receive tangible benefits beyond the knowledge shared during sessions. All registrants will receive an exclusive AI Agents Playbook, a comprehensive resource designed to help implement strategies discussed during the summit.

Additionally, attendees gain access to substantial cost savings through exclusive discounts of up to 40% from the event's sponsors and partners. Among the fifteen participating companies offering special promotions, 10Web.io—known for their AI-powered E-commerce store-building solutions—will provide attendees with a 20% discount. EasyDMARC, recognized as the world's largest DMARC ecosystem, will also soon announce its special offer on the summit's website.

Smarter Retail: AI is Enhancing E-commerce Strategies

Gartner predicts [1] that by 2028, at least 15% of day-to-day work decisions will be made autonomously through agentic AI, up from 0% in 2024. The goal-driven capabilities of this technology will deliver more adaptable software systems capable of completing a wide variety of tasks.

According to McKinsey [2], almost 20 percent of industry leaders are making generative AI their number one priority in e-commerce (versus less than 5 percent of laggards) and are prepared to invest significantly in this technology.

The AI Agents for eCom Summit 2025 offers businesses a roadmap to implement these AI solutions. Attendants can register now to learn from leading innovators and explore AI-powered growth opportunities through the website–https://ecomagents.com.

