Crystal Rivers Writes a Daring Memoir of Survival, Strength, and Redemption

An incredible life journey of struggle, triumph, and transformation.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crystal Rivers, an inspiring author, dancer, and survivor, shares her heart-wrenching and empowering memoir, “ Secrets Are Out Now: How A Girl Overcomes The World .” In this raw and candid account of her tumultuous life, Rivers opens the door to her past, inviting readers to a deeply moving narrative of perseverance against all odds.From surviving a near-abortion at birth to overcoming sexual assault at the age of 16, Rivers’ story is one of resilience. As she recounts the ten marriages she endured, the dark forces of a criminal society that controlled her fate, and her struggle with finding love in all the wrong places, Rivers’ journey is nothing short of extraordinary. For over three decades, she worked as a dancer in nightclubs until the age of 50, all while fighting her inner demons and searching for her true identity.Born in Detroit, Michigan, and a graduate of Roseville High School and NMC in Traverse City, Crystal Rivers’ memoir is more than just a story—it’s a testament to survival and self-discovery. As a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Rivers has lived through unimaginable challenges, yet her spirit remains unbroken. She has shared the stage in the Palm Beach Opera and found healing through her art.“Secrets Are Out Now” offers a poignant, unflinching look at the complexities of a woman’s life, filled with heartbreak, triumph, and hope. “The author's book is excellent in showing how fostering creativity can offer respite and a way to transcend squalor, trauma, and pain,” writes Batya Weinbaum from the US Review of Books.Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers, “Secrets Are Out Now” is a must-read for anyone seeking inspiration and strength to overcome their own struggles.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.