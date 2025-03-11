Elevatus Wealth Management Partners with Vesta Equity to Empower Clients with Debt-Free Home Equity Access

Ask Your Investment Advisor About Vesta Equity's Debt-Free Home Equity Solution

Innovative partnership enables RIAs to integrate home equity investments into wealth management strategies

For the first time, RIAs like Elevatus Wealth Management can offer clients a non-debt home equity liquidity solution to preserve wealth-building strategies while protecting & even increasing AUM.” — Samir Singh

VICTOR, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevatus Wealth Management, a leading registered investment advisory (RIA) firm, and Vesta Equity , the pioneering home equity investment platform, are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership. This collaboration will allow Elevatus clients to access their home equity without taking on debt, revolutionizing how RIAs support their clients' financial goals.This first-of-its-kind partnership empowers Elevatus advisors to integrate Vesta Equity’s innovative home equity investment platform into comprehensive wealth management strategies. Clients can unlock equity in their homes to address unexpected expenses, fund new investments, or pursue other financial opportunities—all without disrupting their long-term wealth-building plans."At Elevatus Wealth Management, we are committed to helping our clients achieve financial success through innovative and personalized solutions," said Daniel Hare, Founder of Elevatus Wealth Management. "By partnering with Vesta Equity, we are giving our clients a unique way to access liquidity without debt, enabling them to build balanced asset management strategies and seize new opportunities. This partnership embodies the values of Elevatus, with a solution that is both timely and forward-thinking.Vesta Equity’s platform provides homeowners with a debt-free alternative to traditional home equity loans or reverse mortgages by allowing them to convert a portion of their home equity into cash in exchange for an equity investment. For Elevatus, this partnership not only empowers their clients but also provides a pipeline of highly qualified, investable home equity opportunities for Vesta Equity."This partnership represents a significant milestone for Vesta Equity and the broader financial advisory industry," said Samir Singh, COO of Vesta Equity. "For the first time, RIAs like Elevatus Wealth Management can offer their clients a non-debt liquidity solution to preserve wealth-building strategies while protecting and even increasing AUM. Advisors are perfectly positioned to guide clients regarding the use of home equity investments to improve their financial picture. Together, we are enabling a new era of financial empowerment for homeowners and a new and essential planning tool for advisors."This innovative approach aligns with both firms’ shared commitment to redefining financial solutions for a modern economy. By combining Elevatus Wealth Management’s expertise in personalized advisory services with Vesta Equity’s revolutionary home equity investment platform, the partnership offers clients an unprecedented opportunity to harness the value of their home equity to protect and enable a diversified financial plan.For more information, visit Elevatus Wealth Management's Website or Vesta Equity's Registered Investor Advisor (RIA) Page About Elevatus Wealth ManagementElevatus Wealth Management is a leading RIA firm dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals through personalized, innovative, and comprehensive wealth management strategies. With a focus on client success, Elevatus combines expert guidance with cutting-edge financial solutions to deliver exceptional results.About Vesta EquityVesta Equity transforms home equity finance by providing homeowners with a debt-free way to unlock the wealth in their properties while giving investors seamless access to a high-value, digitized asset class. Our blockchain-powered platform enables transparent, efficient, and liquid home equity transactions, eliminating the traditional reliance on debt. Through digitization, smart contracts, and AI-driven data analytics, we are creating a scalable global ecosystem that reshapes wealth creation. With trillions of dollars in available home equity, Vesta Equity is not just envisioning the future—we are building it today. Learn more at vestaequity.net, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

