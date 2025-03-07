Book Cover The Author Ed Colton

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --“80 Adventures with God: Real Stories of God's Intervention into Ordinary Lives” by Ed Colton is a powerful new book that captures eighty real-life encounters with God, demonstrating His love and presence in the everyday lives of ordinary people. These heartfelt stories are designed to inspire and strengthen readers’ faith, encouraging them to see God’s hand at work in their own lives.Through these remarkable experiences, readers will gain a deeper understanding of God’s love and how He moves in both big and small ways. Each story offers a glimpse of divine intervention, providing hope, encouragement, and a renewed sense of connection with God. Whether it’s a moment of protection, provision, healing, or guidance, “80 Adventures with God” reminds readers that God cares about every detail of their lives.About the AuthorBorn in Memphis, Tennessee, Ed Colton has dedicated his life to faith, service, and ministry. After receiving his education at the University of Tennessee and Zoe University, Colton embarked on a mission to share God’s love both locally and internationally. His ministry work has taken him to Africa, Malaysia, the Philippines, China, and Central America. Through his work, Colton has impacted lives by spreading faith, offering hope, and demonstrating God’s love in action. His book, “80 Adventures with God”, serves as an extension of his ministry, sharing powerful stories of divine encounters that inspire readers to recognize God’s presence in their own lives.During his time in ministry, Ed Colton witnessed countless lives transformed by supernatural events that could only be attributed to God’s intervention. Moved and energized by the love of God, he felt compelled to share these remarkable stories with the world, inspiring others to recognize and embrace God’s presence in their own lives.Message from the Author“God through Lord Jesus Christ wants to be a living personal God to everyone. He cares about every detail in our life big or small. Jesus is not just a matter of going to church, but He is a very personal loving God who wants to be involved in our everyday life.”For more information about Ed Colton and his other works, please visit his website https://www.adventureswithgod.net/ Ed Colton’s inspiring work has already captured the attention of audiences through notable media appearances, including a heartfelt radio interview on People of Distinction with Benji Cole (CBS) and a captivating feature on Prime Seven Media spotlight interview with the esteemed Logan Crawford. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PFBnDSKWyM4 “80 Adventures with God” is a must-read for anyone seeking to strengthen their faith and witness the power of divine intervention. Discover these incredible stories and allow them to inspire your own spiritual journey. This book is available for purchase at major online retailers such as Amazon, or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/s?i=stripbooks&rh=p_27%3AEd%2BC%2BColton&s=relevancerank&text=Ed+C+Colton&ref This book is also available for purchase in AR Press website, or you may click this link: 80 Adventures with God: Real Stories of God's Intervention into Ordinary Lives - ARPress

80 Adventures with God by Ed Colton

