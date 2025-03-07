Press Releases

03/07/2025

Attorney General Tong Moves for Temporary Restraining Order to Stop Mass Firings and Seek Reinstatement of Federal Probationary Employees

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong, alongside a coalition of 20 attorneys general, moved for a temporary restraining order for numerous federal agencies, asking that a federal court order them to cease the illegal mass layoffs of federal probationary employees, and to reinstate those who have been fired.

This motion, seeking immediate relief, is necessary because the mass firings by federal agencies are causing irreparable injuries to Connecticut and the other plaintiff states. The ongoing and sudden mass firings are straining state resources to support recently unemployed workers, and to review and adjudicate claims of unemployment assistance. Moreover, the unlawful layoffs will harm state finances and undermine vital state-federal partnerships.

“The indiscriminate mass firing of federal employees is grinding our government to a halt. Fewer air traffic controllers keeping our skies safe. Fewer workers making sure our retirees get their checks on time, and that our veterans receive the healthcare and benefits they earned. Fewer people making sure our vaccines will be effective and ready when we need them. Fewer people cleaning the toilets and picking up the trash so that we can visit our treasured national parks. And across our country—and here in Connecticut—there are fired federal workers worried about how they will pay their mortgage and afford food for their families this month. This is lawless, needless cruelty, and we are asking the court to immediately order the reinstatement of these workers,” said Attorney General Tong.

In an effort to dramatically reduce the size of the federal government, the Trump administration initiated mass terminations of federal employees, ordering numerous federal agencies to fire thousands of probationary employees. These personnel are newly hired or have recently been promoted or changed offices, and they are generally subject to a probationary period of one or two years before they are entitled to full protections under federal employment laws.

While federal agencies claimed, in the form of termination letters, that these probationary employees were fired for unsatisfactory performance or conduct, the firings were actually part of the administration’s attempt to restructure and downsize the entire federal government. In the lawsuit filed today, the coalition of attorneys general claims that the administration was therefore required to follow federal laws and regulations that govern large-scale federal “Reductions in Force” (RIF). These critical protections ensure that personnel such as military veterans are given preference in retaining their jobs.

When a RIF results in a layoff of 50 or more employees, the agency must generally give at least 60 days’ advance notice to states governments, so they can provide vital “rapid response” information, resources, and services to affected workers. The federal agencies named in the lawsuit failed to provide any advance notice to Connecticut, causing significant expense and injury and burden on the state as it scrambles to respond to the sudden mass layoffs of its residents.

In today’s motion, Attorney General Tong is seeking an immediate ruling by the Court to:

• Reinstate unlawfully fired employees;

• Stop further similar terminations; and

• Identify affected employees

Joining the coalition are the attorneys general of Maryland, Minnesota, the District of Columbia, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawai’i, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

