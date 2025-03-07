Ben Cable Scheduled at Las Vegas International Women's Day

Ben and Marcial Cable-McCarthy (1993)

Pioneer LGBTQ Rights Pioneer Ben Cable to Speak at International Women's Day March in Las Vegas on Saturday in front of New York New York Casino.

This is not just about one group—it's about all of us” — Ben Cable

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A monumental moment in the fight for equality is set to take place at the foot of the Statue of Liberty replica at New York-New York Casino, where LGBTQ+ rights trailblazer Ben Cable will deliver a powerful call to action during the International Women's Day March.Ben Cable, alongside his husband Marcial Cable, made history in 1993 as the first same-sex couple to sue the state of California for the right to marry (Cable-McCarthy). Though their case was ultimately denied by the California Supreme Court, their courage helped pave the way for marriage equality in the years to come.In today's turbulent political climate, with women, veterans, people of color, the LGBTQ+ community, and the disabled facing mounting threats to their rights, Cable's speech is expected to be a passionate rallying cry for unity and resistance.In a rare and deeply emotional appearance, Marcial Cable, an Army veteran and now disabled due to brain cancer, is expected to attend, underscoring the urgency of this moment."This is not just about one group—it's about all of us," said Ben Cable. "Our rights are under attack, and now is the time to stand together, louder and stronger than ever before."The International Women's Day Marchs are set to draw activists, advocates, and allies from across the country, uniting to demand justice, equality, and protection for all.Join us as history is made once again.Event Details:📍 Location: Statue of Liberty, New York-New York Casino, Las Vegas, NV📅 Date: 03/08/25⏰ Time: 1:00 PM PSTFor media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:Ben CableCitizen BenBENCABLE.SUBSTACK.COM323-405-7222

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.