We Need NOAA to Keep Fishing Communities Strong

The United States has long recognized the link between our ocean and our economy. For nearly 50 years, bipartisan congressional leadership has designed and built a world-class science and management system with the goal of conserving our living marine resources for the good of the American people. Today, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) supports that vision by helping us better understand, predict and protect the ocean and coastal communities from threats that could upend our economy and our way of life.

NOAA’s impact is especially felt in America’s fishing communities, which put billions of pounds of seafood on plates nationwide and provide millions of people with recreational opportunities. Through NOAA Fisheries’ essential science, enforcement and management, the United States has some of the most productive fisheries in the world—but that wasn’t always the case.

Just a few decades ago, overfishing was rampant and many fisheries faced devastating stock collapses. Congress and past administrations worked together with industry, scientists and the public to build a better system with NOAA at the helm. Thanks to NOAA’s sustainable management, our fisheries are healthier and our seafood supply is safe. Today, its role is more important than ever as pollution, warming waters and industrialization threaten to push American fisheries back to their limit.

NOAA provides critical science and support to fishing businesses and communities. NOAA’s fishery surveys and data collection efforts form the basis of our science-based fishery management system. Without this information, managers would not have the latest information and would be flying blind when setting catch levels for important stocks like pollock, salmon, red snapper, cod, tuna and more.

Since fishing is a deeply local industry, NOAA Fisheries has a presence in coastal areas across the country in order to better support community needs. The fishery management system that NOAA supports is a uniquely collaborative effort that empowers state managers, fishermen and others to contribute to fishery management so that decisions are tailored to the needs of fisheries in each region. The expertise of NOAA’s scientists, managers, liaisons, communicators and more helps ensure that NOAA’s science and decisions meet the needs of the fishing industry and fishing communities around the nation.

All parts of NOAA support the business of fishing and the seafood industry. Fishermen rely on accurate weather forecasts to make decisions about whether and where to fish and how to do so safely. NOAA provides nautical charts and tide information that support safe maritime navigation for fishermen and for the vessels that transport seafood around the United States and the globe. Coastal communities also need to know about hazards in the marine environment. Through NOAA’s work to understand red tides, fishermen and coastal visitors can avoid affected areas to ensure safe waters.

Congress has long invested in the safety, stability and future wellbeing of communities across the country by supporting NOAA so that it can provide life-saving weather forecasting and emergency preparedness services, conduct scientific research and restore and maintain our coasts and marine resources for the benefit of the American people. Now more than ever, we need Congress to support NOAA’s critical programs and services.

For more than 35 years, Ocean Conservancy has worked to find practical solutions to the challenging problems facing our fisheries. We have seen the impact NOAA has on ensuring we have healthy fish populations and thriving fishing businesses in the United States. Disrupting the regular and timely provisioning of these science and service products, whether it be through loss of critical staff and capacity, closing programs and offices, ending science and surveys, or other such cuts, will result in direct and lasting harm to coastal communities, businesses and the American people. Take action now to stand up for NOAA.

Ocean Conservancy is working to protect the ocean from today’s greatest global challenges. Together with our partners, we create evidence-based solutions for a healthy ocean and the wildlife and communities that depend on it.