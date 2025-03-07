Maia Homes Expands Trade and Wholesale Programs to Designers and Retailers

Round Rock, Texas - Maia Homes, a leading home decor brand known for its handcrafted rugs and statement pieces, is now extending trade and wholesale programs to designers and retailers. The strategic move comes as a result of business decisions made to fuel growth and expand brand recognition.

Maia Homes is opening doors to industry professionals seeking distinctive, high-quality decor for their projects. The program provides a seamless buying experience with benefits including, but not limited to:

Exclusive Trade Discounts - Competitive pricing for bulk and project-based orders. Priority Access - Members will be first to gain access to new collections and limited-edition designs. Customization Options - Special access to bespoke rug designs and sizing options. Dedicated Account Support - Personalized service to streamline sourcing and purchasing. Tax-Exempt Purchasing - For eligible resale accounts.

“Our Trade & Wholesale Program is designed to empower industry professionals with the finest handcrafted pieces that celebrate maximalism and timeless craftsmanship,” says Sivmey Hok, Founder of Maia Homes. “We’re excited to collaborate with designers and retailers who share our passion for bold, expressive interiors.”

To apply, industry professionals can create a Maia Homes Trade & Wholesale Account by visiting https://maiahomes.com/pages/trade-program and submitting their business credentials. Approval is typically processed within 2-3 business days.

For more details, visit Maia Homes or follow Maia Homes on Instagram at @maia_homes.

About Maia Homes Maia Homes is a home decor brand specializing in handcrafted, luxury rugs and statement pieces designed to bring bold, layered beauty to interiors. Inspired by maximalism, history, and artistry, Maia Homes offers unique, high-quality home decor that transforms everyday spaces into extraordinary expressions of personality and style.

