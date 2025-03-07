Trinitas Classical School Scheduled to Launch High School

Trinitas Classical School expands from K–8 to a K–10 school for the 2025-26 academic year, on track to be a K–12 school by 2028.

We will offer a high school experience with intentionally limited class sizes, multi-age interactions, family partnerships, dedicated faculty, and Scriptural grounding.” — Michele Hinthorne, Head of School, Trinitas Classical

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trinitas Classical School is thrilled to announce that it will be opening its doors to grades 9 and 10 for the upcoming 2025-2026 academic year. This will be the first phase of expansion as it moves from a K–8 institution to a K–12 school over the next few years.Since its conception in 2006, Trinitas Classical School has offered a uniquely excellent academic experience for children in grades K–8. Trinitas is known for its God-centered, family-focused, and screen-light learning environment and its vigorous virtue education. “These key values will persist in Trinitas Classical High School as it is launched this fall,” says Mrs. Michele Hinthorne, Head of School.While the K–8 school has well-prepared students for a variety of high school experiences over the past twenty years, Trinitas families have long desired an expansion that would ensure the continuation of the exceptional classical Christian education they have grown to cherish. With Trinitas Classical High School’s first graduating class anticipated for 2028, this vision is finally becoming reality.Mrs. Hinthorne, with the support of the Trinitas Board of Directors, envisions a high school experience where students are rooted in strong, healthy relationships with their peers, teachers, and God. “We intend to accomplish this,” shares Mrs. Hinthorne, “through intentionally limited class sizes, multi-age interactions, family partnerships, dedicated faculty, and Scriptural grounding.”Limited seats are available for the Trinitas Classical High School grade 9–10 launch. For more information regarding the admission process and the expansion of Trinitas Classical School, please contact the school at 616-855-6518 or visit www.trinitasclassical.org About Trinitas Classical SchoolPartnering with families since 2006, Trinitas Classical School cultivates lives of faith, reason, and virtue through their distinctive use of the trivium in an intentionally ecumenical community.The “three ways” of the trivium— grammar, logic, and rhetoric— correspond with natural developmental growth and originated with the ancient Greeks over two thousand years ago. Blended with rich Christian traditions illuminating Biblical truths, classical Christian education is a time-tested educational model sought by many families.

