Resilience Health Network Launches to Support Individuals Seeking Recovery from Medical Gender Interventions

Group seeks to create a network of healthcare professionals providing support and educational resources for detransitioners

Many individuals who undergo gender-related medical interventions may later seek to restore aspects of their sex traits, and our team is committed to helping them receive the highest standard of care.” — Dr. Kate Goonan

WEST FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new nonprofit organization, Resilience Health Network (RHN), has been established to provide compassionate, evidence-based support for individuals seeking to repair and recover their innate sex traits and function after undergoing masculinizing or feminizing medical interventions (often referred to as “detransitioners”).Founded by a coalition of dedicated healthcare professionals and affiliated specialists, RHN recognizes the need for the specialized care of individuals experiencing regret, complications, and a desire to reclaim their original physiological characteristics following gender-related medical treatments. The network, comprising physicians, clinicians, and supportive professionals, aims to offer educational resources and assistance in finding medical care and support for those on their journey to improved health and well-being.“Our mission is to ensure that individuals seeking to recover their innate biological traits have access to high-quality information and knowledgeable, empathetic medical professionals,” said James Brown, Chair of Resilience Health Network. “We recognize that this journey can be challenging, and our objective is to provide educational materials, connections to healthcare professionals, and other resources to help people achieve the best possible outcomes. We are also excited that the launch of RHN coincides with Detrans Awareness Day on March 12, which lifts up the voices of detransitioners and people who have been harmed by medical transition. ”The organization’s goal is to develop a network of healthcare professionals who agree with its Mission and Values and can address the medical needs of those seeking detransition-related medical care. RHN will match detransitioners with concerned and aware healthcare professionals as the network grows. “The first step is to identify healthcare professionals who are willing to support detransitioners in need,” added Brown. “Detransitioners can also join RHN and provide information about their needs and concerns so that we can make connections as resources become available.” Through a combination of research, educational materials, and compassionate support, RHN seeks to fill a critical gap in healthcare for detransitioners.“We want people to know they are not alone,” said Dr. Kate Goonan, Director of Medical Support at Resilience Health Network. “Many individuals who undergo gender-related medical interventions may later seek to restore aspects of their biological traits, and our team is committed to helping them receive the highest standard of care to support their goals.” RHN does not provide medical advice or care. Any relationships between Members and Healthcare Professionals are independent of RHN.The Resilience Health Network (RHN) is seeking medical professionals interested in contributing to this vital field to join the network as a Healthcare Professional. Individuals seeking assistance are invited to join as a Member, and those who are seeking information or can contribute to the network in other ways are invited to join as a Subscriber. Visit the RHN website at https://resiliencehealth.network/ or email info@resiliencehealth.network for more information on our mission and ways to get involved.

