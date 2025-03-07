MPD Arrests Suspect in Northeast Stabbing
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a stabbing that occurred in Northeast.
On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at approximately 6:02 p.m., the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a knife, stabbed the victim, and then fled the scene.
On Thursday, March 6, 2025, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 31-year-old Antoinette Anderson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).
CCN: 25010408
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.