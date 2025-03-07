MPD Arrests Suspect in Northeast Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a stabbing that occurred in Northeast.

On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at approximately 6:02 p.m., the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a knife, stabbed the victim, and then fled the scene.

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 31-year-old Antoinette Anderson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

CCN: 25010408

