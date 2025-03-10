Community Health Options Invites Nonprofits to Apply for 2025 Wellness Grants

Five $10,000 grants are available for Maine nonprofits that foster healthy habits to reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes and its associated complications.

We are pleased to support community efforts make a lasting impact on the lives of the people of Maine by encouraging healthy lifestyles.” — Kevin Lewis, CEO

NEW GLOUCESTER, ME, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Health Options opened applications for its 2025 Wellness Grants today, offering five $10,000 grants to Maine nonprofits that foster good nutrition, physical activity and healthy habits that help to reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes and associated complications like heart disease, stroke, vision problems and kidney disease.Applications are due by 5 p.m., Friday, April 11. Awards will be announced in May.“We’re focused on closing gaps in healthcare to prevent diabetes and its complications for our Members, in the context of our broader mission to the people of Maine,” said Kevin Lewis , president and CEO of Community Health Options. “We are pleased to support community efforts make a lasting impact on the lives of the people of Maine by encouraging healthy lifestyles.”About 10% of Maine’s population has been diagnosed with diabetes and more than 35% have prediabetes, with more than 6,800 Mainers being diagnosed every year, according to the American Diabetes Association.Grants are available to Maine nonprofit organizations with an annual operating budget under $1 million. Organizations can apply for grants of less than $10,000 if they do not need the full amount.Community Health Options laid the financial groundwork for its Community Benefit Expenditure program in 2019 and began awarding grants in 2020, working with the Maine Community Foundation to administer the funds.The Community Health Options Community Benefit Expenditure Advisory Council oversees the program. The council is comprised of public health experts, community organizers, Community Health Options’ Board members and leadership team members, and people with decades of experience working in the nonprofit sectorTo learn more about the 2025 Wellness Grant cycle, please visit the Community Giving section of the Community Health Options website.About Community Health OptionsCommunity Health Options is the only Maine‐based, nonprofit, Member‐led health insurer and plan administrator providing comprehensive health plans for individuals, families and businesses. Community Health Options offers a robust network of 48,000 healthcare providers in New England, along with plans offering U.S. national coverage for individuals and businesses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.