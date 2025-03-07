New Course Empowers Individuals to Befriend Death and Live More Fully

Befriending Death

An 8-week interactive course led by experienced doulas to help individuals embrace mortality and live with greater intention and peace.

Death is not the opposite of life, but a part of it.” — Haruki Murakami

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Facing death with openness and intention can transform the way we live. The Conscious Dying Collective is proud to announce the launch of "Befriending Death," an 8-week interactive course designed to help individuals explore their relationship with mortality and embrace life more fully.Led by experienced doulas Jan Booth, Trish Rux, and Ashley Bright, who bring backgrounds in nursing, hospice, and social work, this transformative course offers live Zoom sessions, experiential activities, and guided reflections. Participants will gain emotional and practical tools to navigate end-of-life discussions, engage in meaningful legacy work, and complete essential documents outlining their wishes.“The fear of death often prevents people from fully living,” says Booth. “This course is designed to invite the possibility that the last part of our lives could offer a path of meaning, healing, and alignment with our most important values."This course utilizes the North Star Tool, a Guide for Living and Dying with Purpose. Engage in guided practices designed to help you confront fears while reflecting on your personal values and beliefs, translating them into practical end-of-life plans that align with your wishes and ensure peace of mind for you and your loved ones. By the end of the course, you will have a complete set of documents outlining your end-of-life wishes, empowering you to navigate end-of-life decisions and conversations.Participants can expect to:- Reflect on compelling topics of death and grief.- Open conversations with family and friends about priorities for living and dying.- Become aware of new options and opportunities available in end-of-life care.- Compile a workbook of documents that reflect their values and priorities for aging, serious illness, and dying.- Be a safe space for others to engage in conversations about death and dying.- Become an informed resource for creating death-caring communities.By engaging with death in a conscious and supportive environment, participants will not only prepare for the inevitable but also enrich their daily lives with greater intention and connection. The course is open to anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of death—whether for personal growth, professional development, or supporting loved ones.Enrollment is now open, with sessions beginning April 16th. For more information and to register, visit www.ConsciousDyingCollective.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.