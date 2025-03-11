Dixie Chemical Group Promotes Bill Dominick to President

New Dixie Chemical Group President, William “Bill” Dominick, joined the company in 2023 as SVP of Sales, and has helped drive business growth across multiple product segments, including paper/pulp, fuel/lubes, thermoset/composite, and specialty solutions.

HOUSTON, ID, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dixie Chemical Group, a leading manufacturer in the specialty chemicals industry, announced the promotion of William “Bill” Dominick to the role of President. Dominick, who joined the 70-year-old company in June 2023 as Senior Vice President of Sales, has played a key role in driving business growth across multiple product segments, including paper/pulp, fuel/lubes, thermoset/composite, and specialty solutions.

In his new role, Dominick will spearhead Dixie Chemical’s overall growth strategy, focusing on expanding market share, driving innovation, and reinforcing the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction. “Bill’s leadership and strategic vision have already made a significant impact at Dixie Chemical,” said David Evans, Founder and CEO of Glencoe Diversified Holdings, LLC, and Chairman and CEO of Dixie Chemical Group.

“His promotion marks a pivotal moment for the company as we continue to evolve in a dynamic market. We are confident that under his guidance, Dixie Chemical will continue to thrive and deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Dixie Chemical Group includes Dixie Chemical Company, American Carbonyl, Dixie Functional Additives, and Dixie Specialties. The company is the only domestic producer of specialty chemicals, including iron carbon powders and specialty anhydrides, which are essential to infrastructure, renewable energy, the power grid, oil and gas exploration, military defense, and transportation, across the United States. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in the chemical industry — including leadership roles at SolvChem, Lubrizol, and ChemCentral — Dominick brings a wealth of expertise to help expand these and other critical product lines and drive the company’s continued success.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this new chapter, Dominick stated, “I am honored to lead the 200-plus dedicated team members at Dixie Chemical Group. Together, we will execute our strategic growth initiatives in 2025 and beyond, ensuring that Dixie Chemical remains at the forefront of innovation and industry leadership.”

