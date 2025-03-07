CANADA, March 7 - From Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada: https://www.canada.ca/en/housing-infrastructure-communities/news/2025/03/the-governments-of-canada-and-british-columbia-sign-an-agreement-to-address-homelessness.html

French version: https://www.canada.ca/fr/logement-infrastructures-collectivites/nouvelles/2025/03/les-gouvernements-du-canada-et-de-la-colombie-britannique-signent-une-entente-pour-lutter-contre-litinerance.html

Today, the federal government and the Government of British Columbia announced that an agreement to support people experiencing homelessness, including sheltering in encampments, has been signed as part of the Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative (UHEI).

Funding will support the implementation of Community Encampment Response Plans (CERP) and immediately provide additional support to people living without homes. Each plan is tailored to the specific needs of a community and expands the work of the Province to implement key initiatives under Belonging in BC.

Through this agreement, over two years, the governments of Canada and British Columbia will each contribute up to $39.9 million, which will be made available in Vancouver, Abbotsford, and Kamloops. This is in addition to what the federal government is investing through the regionally delivered streams of Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Strategy, which includes over $638 million from 2019 to 2028 in British Columbia to address local homelessness needs.

Through this funding, the Province will continue to provide ongoing response and outreach to people experiencing homelessness and encampments through its Homeless Encampment Action Response Team (HEART) and Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing (HEARTH) programs. Since launching the homelessness response initiatives in 2023, the Province has partnered with 10 municipalities to open 15 HEARTH sites across B.C. for a total of 611 temporary supportive homes or shelter beds. The Province invested up to $1.5 billion through Budget 2023 in new initiatives to help prevent and reduce homelessness. These investments build on the $633 million the Province invested into actions to prevent and reduce homelessness.

This funding will help individuals and families transition into safer, more appropriate, and stable housing and shelter. Additionally, client support services will help improve integration and connectedness to essential services such as food programs, emergency shelters, transportation, healthcare, and disability support. It will also assist with economic, social, and cultural integration to help individuals access and retain stable housing. Other services and initiatives include coordinating resources and enhancing data collection and quality to improve service delivery.

Housing provides stability and security and serves as the foundation for overall well-being. Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to live.

Quotes:

“A safe place to call home is the foundation for a brighter future. Yet, homelessness continues to affect thousands of people across British Columbia, blocking their path to stability and opportunity. This funding will be a vital resource for communities in need, offering more than just shelter — it provides hope and the chance to rebuild. Beyond providing housing, it will provide essential support, life skills training, and access to healthcare, helping individuals and families regain their independence and build a more secure and promising future.”

— The Honourable Dr. Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre

“We’re connecting people with the housing and supports they need to get on a better path and live full, healthy lives. The high cost of living and shortage of affordable housing have caused homelessness rates in BC and across the country to rise. We’re pleased to have the Government of Canada contribute to our Province’s work with local governments and community partners to address homelessness and build safer and stronger communities where all of us can thrive.”

— The Honourable Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

Quick Facts: