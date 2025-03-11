"If your husband or dad is a former auto-truck mechanic with recently diagnosed mesothelioma or lung cancer in Florida get serious about compensation and call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. ” — Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

TAMPA , FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the Gori Law Firm for an auto-truck mechanic anywhere in Florida who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer to please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 for a serious discussion about compensation. The Gori Law Firm has an office in Orlando, they are one of the nation's largest law firms focused on client compensation for mesothelioma and lung cancer and they get results. The lawyers at the Gori Law Firm literally have decades worth of experience assisting auto-truck mechanics who have developed mesothelioma or lung cancer in Florida and nationwide.

The group says, "Auto and truck mechanics who were working before the mid-1980s were on the front lines of asbestos exposure in the USA. The only workgroups that might have had more asbestos exposure are shipyard workers and navy veterans. Part of the problem is auto-truck mechanics frequently had daily exposure to auto brakes, brake pads, clutches, valve covers and transmissions and all these types of auto parts contained asbestos. These types of asbestos exposure could have taken place in a big repair facility or at a corner gas station.

"If your husband or dad is a former auto-truck mechanic with recently diagnosed mesothelioma or lung cancer in Florida please get serious about compensation and call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm is who we recommend to people like this." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Florida.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida. www.gorilaw.com



For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

