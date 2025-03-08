Global Veterinary Education Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global veterinary education sector has exhibited robust growth in recent years, escalating from a market value of $2.89 billion in 2024 to a projected $3.1 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.1%. This expansion in the historic period can be traced back to factors such as increased pet ownership, surge in companion animal care needs, growing consciousness about animal health and welfare, widening scope of veterinary practices and clinics, rising investment in veterinary research and education, and improved funding and grants for veterinary programs.

What Is The Expected Future Growth Of The Veterinary Education Market?

The veterinary education market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years, rocketing to $4.01 billion by 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. Continual increase in pet ownership and companion animal care requirements, followed by augmented awareness concerning animal health and welfare, expansion of veterinary practices and clinics, increased investment in veterinary research and education, and boosted funding and grants for veterinary programs, will be contributing to this projected growth. Significant trends in the forecast period comprise escalating demand for specialized veterinary services, expansion in animal health expenditures, growth of online and distance learning platforms, a heightened focus on veterinary public health and zoonotic diseases, along with increasing integration of AI and data analytics in veterinary education.

What Factors Are Accelerating The Growth Of The Veterinary Education Market?

The burgeoning demand for animal grooming services is anticipated to fuel the growth of the veterinary education market. Animal grooming services involve providing a wide range of treatments and care routines for pets, including bathing, brushing, trimming, and nail clipping—in order to maintain their health, hygiene, and appearance. The rising demand for these services is driven by growth in pet ownership, an increasing focus on pet health and wellness, and heightened awareness about pet aesthetic and hygiene needs. Veterinary education broadens the scope of animal grooming services by enabling professionals to have an advanced understanding and skillsets necessary to monitor pet health, identify grooming-related health issues, and ensure the general well-being of animals.

What Are The Dominant Enterprises In The Veterinary Education Market?

Leading enterprises operating in the veterinary education sector include IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, The University of Edinburgh - Royal Dick School of Veterinary Studies, University of Kansas College of Veterinary Medicine, Banfield Pet Hospital LLC, MedVet Medical & Cancer Centers for Pets, The University of Sydney - Faculty of Veterinary Science among others.

What New Trends Are Emerging In The Veterinary Education Market?

Prominent companies in the veterinary education market are centering their attention on setting up new academies, such as the Veterinary Educators Academy, to broaden their training capabilities and strengthen the skills of veterinary professionals. The Veterinary Educators Academy is a professional initiative purposed to enhance the teaching skills of veterinary faculty, endorse effective education strategies, and innovative teaching methods to enrich learning outcomes in veterinary education.

How Is The Veterinary Education Market Segmented?

The veterinary education market covered in the report is segmented into Specialty—Veterinary Surgery, Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Nursing, Animal Grooming, other specialties. Further, it is segmented by Course into Graduate Courses, Post-Graduate Courses, Standalone Courses; by Delivery Mode—Classroom-Based Courses, E-Learning; by Institution—Public, Private; and finally, by end-customer—New Students, Veterinarians.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Veterinary Education Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the veterinary education market. However, Asia-Pacific is the region expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The areas encompassed in the veterinary education market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

