DBIA Hosting 2025 Design-Build for Transportation/Aviation & Water/Wastewater Conferences in National Harbor
Amtrak, Alex Salkever and Andy Busch Headline; Engage With Two Key Sectors in One LocationWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is excited to host the 2025 Design-Build for Transportation/Aviation and Design-Build for Water/Wastewater Conferences from March 17 – 21 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. These specialty conferences bring together the nation’s top design-build Owners and practitioners to tackle the industry’s biggest challenges and opportunities in transportation, aviation and water and wastewater infrastructure.
What: 2025 Design-Build for Transportation/Aviation Conference
2025 Design-Build for Water/Wastewater Conference
When: Transportation/Aviation March 17 – 19, 2025
Water/Wastewater March 19 – 21, 2025
Where: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center
National Harbor, MD
Why: With infrastructure demands surging and design-build leading the way, these conferences offer cutting-edge insights from industry experts, lessons from award-winning projects and real-world strategies to navigate risk, innovation and evolving project delivery trends.
Key highlights include:
🔹 Driving the Future: How Emerging Technologies Are Shaping Tomorrow’s World (Opening Keynote – March 17)
Alex Salkever, former BusinessWeek editor and award-winning author, explores how AI, automation and emerging technologies are transforming the built environment and what design-build teams need to know to stay ahead.
🔹 Planes, Trains and Transformations: Elevating Infrastructure Through Design-Build (March 18)
Industry leaders from Amtrak and the award-winning Nashville International Airport project will discuss how design-build is revolutionizing transportation infrastructure, addressing speed of delivery, sustainability and passenger experience.
🔹 Navigating the Evolving Landscape (March 19)
This joint general session brings together industry experts to explore key economic trends, design-build market shifts and emerging risk management strategies in progressive design-build. Attendees will gain critical insights into the forces shaping the future of infrastructure project delivery.
🔹 Economic Briefing with Andy Busch (Opening Keynote – March 20)
Economic futurist Andy Busch, former Chief Market Intelligence Officer for the U.S. government, will break down the financial trends impacting infrastructure and what design-build teams need to prepare for in the years ahead.
🔹 Balancing Growth: Managing Municipal Water Resources Amidst Competing Demands (March 21)
With industrial expansion straining water resources — especially in high-tech and semiconductor manufacturing — this session explores how municipalities can use design-build solutions to navigate competing public and private demands while maintaining service reliability.
Both events offer multiple educational tracks, networking opportunities and insights from award-winning design-build projects across the country.
Attendees: Advance registration is available for both conferences until Friday, Mar. 14 at 5:00 p.m. ET. After that time, you may register on site starting Monday, Mar. 17 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Media Access: Members of the media must complete the press pass registration form to attend either or both conferences. Contact Erin Looney, elooney@dbia.org, (850) 443-0455, for questions or additional information.
Erin Looney
Design-Build Institute of America
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.