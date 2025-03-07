The Ripple Effect: How Stand For the Silent is Changing Lives One Student at a Time

Photo courtesy of Stand For The Silent Photo courtesy of Stand For The Silent

Join Our Movement to Create Lasting Change and Empower Every Voice.

Nobody wants bullying in their schools or community, but they may not know what to do about it. This is where our program comes in. We aim to raise awareness, provide tools, and help prevent it.” — Kirk Smalley, co-founder of Stand for the Silent

OKLAHOMA CITY , OK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We as a society have known for years that there is a problem with bullying in the schools in the country. We have seen our children or their friends suffer from it, or we have heard about how it impacts others in the community. One of the best ways to improve the situation with bullying is to have a prevention program in place. One organization, Stand for the Silent, provides prevention programs that help change lives, one student at a time.

"Nobody wants bullying in their schools or community, but they may not know what to do about it,” says Kirk Smalley, co-founder of Stand for the Silent. "This is where our program comes in. We aim to raise awareness, provide tools, and help schools and communities prevent the problem."

In a study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, researchers noted that bullying is a growing and increasingly worrying phenomenon. Their study looked to see if prevention programs were helpful in addressing bullying. Their results found that bullying prevention programs help raise awareness, improve the school environment, and reduce conflict and bullying. They found that schools that participate in a bullying prevention program were delighted with the results, and they suggested that it should be mandatory for schools to implement such programs.

Stand for the Silent plays an essential role in helping schools and communities address the issues, and they do it in a variety of ways, including:

Motivating schools and communities. They travel the world, taking their message to different schools and communities. Their heartfelt presentation encourages people to dive into addressing the issue.

Providing people with tools. Knowing bullying is a problem isn't enough. People need to learn how to spot it, prevent it, and what to do if they identify it. They provide the tools that people need regarding all aspects of bullying.

Offering ways to reward anti-bullying behavior. The organization provides $5,000 college scholarship opportunities for students actively trying to address bullying in their schools. They have two application periods per year, which include March and October.

They help teachers tackle bullying in the classroom. Along with providing a K-2 bullying prevention program for teachers, they offer a way for teachers to reward students who lead by example. Teachers can nominate those students to be rewarded with a gift card.

Reaching the bullies. Most programs focus only on the bullying victims, but Stand for the Silent tries to reach the bullies as well. They hear from bullies who have learned a better way to handle their emotions and are ready for change.

Providing parents with resources. Most parents want to help their children excel and be emotionally stable but may not know what to do. The organization offers information on the signs that someone is being bullied and what to do about it. It has also provided parenting tips that help reduce the risks of a child becoming a bully.

Give communities a way to address bullying. The organization has a program that allows motivated students and community members to start a local chapter. In doing so, they provide a chapter packet with details on how to get started, grow, and have a meaningful impact.

Raising awareness around the world. Stand for the Silent keeps bullying in the news and on people’s minds so that it continues to be addressed. Their mission is to keep standing for those who are silent due to the bullying they are enduring.

“We will do what we can to help the schools and communities address the issue,” added Smalley. “There's no letting up on this when you realize the impact that bullying is having on our youth, who deserve a safer environment. We are happy to work with any school or community that is ready to address bullying."

Stand for the Silent travels the country, giving presentations about bullying to schools, providing bullying prevention, giving out scholarships, offering intervention strategies, and more. Those interested in getting involved can start a chapter of the group in their area, obtain a free K-2 bullying prevention curriculum or cyberbullying handbook for parents, host a presentation at their school, introduce the How All Started video, and donate to help support the cause. To get more information, visit the site at: https://standforthesilent.org/

About Stand for the Silent

Started in 2010, Stand for the Silent is an organization on a mission to help eliminate bullying nationwide. Kirk and Laura Smalley founded the group after their child took his own life due to bullying. They offer free resources for parents and educators and travel to schools to host presentations. They have been to over 6,025 schools and spoken with more than 4.15 million students. To get more information, visit the site at: https://standforthesilent.org/

###



Sources:

Frontiers in Psychology. The importance of prevention programs to reduce bullying: A comparative study. January 2023. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9878318/



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.