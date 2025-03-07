TurnCoin: Pioneering a New Frontier in Digital Securities

TurnCoin: Pioneering a New Frontier in Digital Revenue Sharing A Digital Security Like No Other TheXchange CEO and Founder, Rudolf Markgraaff

TheXchange unveils the world’s first global gross revenue-sharing digital security, a groundbreaking blockchain application called VirtualStaX.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurnCoin is carving a bold path in blockchain finance as the world’s first global gross revenue-sharing digital security. While many opted for ICOs in 2018 and 2019, TheXchange chose a different route, converting its equity into a digital asset and navigating a complex regulatory landscape. This deliberate move, driven by a commitment to transparency, links investors to the gross revenue of a practical blockchain application with significant potential: VirtualStaX.

The Engine: VirtualStaX and TheXchange

VirtualStaX powers TheXchange, offering digital trading cards that enable creators — athletes, musicians, entrepreneurs — to monetize their talents. Issued on StaX.app, these cards are traded globally, with their value tied to real-world achievements, such as a breakout performance or a business milestone. This platform aims to engage a broad audience across industries like sports, entertainment, and innovation, creating an ecosystem where creators and supporters connect. TheXchange channels this activity into a revenue stream, providing monthly yield to TurnCoin holders in USDC based on transaction volume — bridging passion and investment in a tangible way.

A Digital Security Like No Other

TurnCoin stands out by distributing TheXchange’s global gross revenue, offering a clearer alternative to net-profit models. Each initial VirtualStaX sale contributes 10% of its proceeds which is allocated monthly to TurnCoin holders on a pro-rata basis. It provides:

- Direct Returns: Payouts linked to the company’s turnover which is driven by the global VirtualStaX sales volume.

- Transparency: Blockchain-verified revenue, disclosed without hidden fees.

- Foundation: Tied to VirtualStaX transactions, subject to market adoption.

This approach aims for steady yield, positioning TurnCoin as an innovator in gross revenue-sharing digital securities (RDS), though returns depend on platform growth.

Investor Alignment, Redefined

TheXchange demonstrates commitment by holding a significant TurnCoin stake it cannot sell, aligning its interests with investors. Holders, however, retain flexibility to trade their TurnCoin, with plans for liquidity on secondary digital exchanges by Q4 2025, pending regulatory approval and market conditions. This structure seeks to build trust, offering a level of alignment uncommon in traditional markets.

A Market with Strong Potential

TurnCoin’s outlook is promising, tied to VirtualStaX’s global expansion and the growth of digital commerce. Key investor considerations include:

- Yield Potential: Full gross revenue sharing, contingent on adoption.

- Future Liquidity: Trading anticipated by Q4 2025, subject to market readiness.

- Stability: Backed by transactions, though reliant on platform success.

As digital engagement rises, TurnCoin could emerge as a notable player in financial innovation, provided VirtualStaX gains traction.

Inventor’s Vision

Rudolf Markgraaff, the South African innovator who patented VirtualStaX in 2021, designed this ecosystem to empower creators and benefit investors. TheXchange ensures creators keep 90% of StaX proceeds, supporting the TurnCoin revenue pool with the remainder. “Sharing gross revenue in USDC with TurnCoin investors through automated digital security blockchain certificates is truly a world first” Markgraaff says, emphasizing a vision rooted in sustainability and transparency.

The Verdict: A Foundation for Passive Income

For high-net-worth individuals and VC firms, TurnCoin presents an opportunity for perpetual monthly passive income through its integration with VirtualStaX. TheXchange ecosystem, years in the making — from its 2018 inception to equity conversion and 2021 patent — reflects a meticulous effort to pair VirtualStaX’s growth with monthly investor yields. TheXchange’s transparency and ingenuity shine through, offering a pioneering model that balances creator empowerment with investor returns.

While its success hinges on adoption and regulatory factors, TurnCoin stands as a compelling entry into a transparent, transaction-driven economic future — one poised to redefine how value is shared.

What is TurnCoin Digital Securities?

