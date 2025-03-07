Big One CD Cover

HOPE SHEREE BRINGS A NEW VIBE TO THE GOSPEL MUSIC SCENE WITH “BIG ONE (GET OUTTA MY WAY)” IN A GUMBO MESH OF MUSIC MIXED WITH TESTIMONIAL GOSPEL LYRICS

We all know what it looks like; there is rest in the fact that we already won. Tell them mountains - Hey!” — Hope Sheree

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This fresh anthem by Hope Sheree arrives during one of the most unpredictable periods of our generation, filled with uncertainty and confusion. The song encourages listeners to keep their eyes on God throughout these challenges, affirming that He has already secured victory in the fight. It boldly asserts that life's obstacles should "Get Outta My Way," motivating listeners to remove anything that hinders, delays, or induces anxiety, which could obstruct their relationship with the Lord. The anthem captures a time characterized by a robust sense of identity and pride.

This powerful message is a gumbo with a perfect blend of New Orleans flair, Big Band, Jazz, Christian Hip Hop, R&B, and heartfelt lyrics that testify to the life-saving sacrifice of Jesus. Hope Sheree's thematic vocals amplify the song's uplifting message, evoking feelings of gratitude, empowerment, and resilience. Her lively energy and sincere performance transform "Big One (Get Outta My Way)" into more than just a track; it becomes an anthem for anyone striving to conquer challenges and prioritize what truly matters. Hope emphasizes, "This song is meant to be fun, not heavy or dark. I want people to dance and shake off their worries, reminding them that not everything in life needs to be taken so seriously." The song is produced by Reggie Halsey and expertly mastered by the renowned Rob Ulsh at Master Sound Studios. Additionally, the rap segment includes contributions from William T. Starzz. The upcoming video has been filmed and will be premiered soon. The song is available for purchase now across all digital platforms. For more information, please visit www.adoseofhope.org. Follow Hope on social media: Facebook: HopeShereeStith, Instagram: Iamhopesheree.

ABOUT HOPE SHEREE

Hope Sheree, formerly Hope Askew, is a globally recognized inspirational artist. With a rich portfolio of R&B singles and gospel projects, she has dedicated over twenty-five years to her ministry. Transitioning to gospel music in 2000, she has received numerous accolades, including song of the year and female artist of the year, and has appeared on major platforms like TBN and Netflix. Hope has also presented at notable events like the Radio Stellar Awards and was honored as the GMWA Chairman's Choice Artist of the Year and completed a successful twenty-two-city tour in Europe. Hope has recently received nominations for four Canadian Selah Music Awards.

Beyond her musical talent, Hope is a five-time Amazon best-selling author in the self-help and healthcare delivery categories. She is also a songwriter, blogger, actor, motivational speaker, radio host, and a valued member of Pharrell Williams' twice NAACP-Image Award nominated Voices of Fire Choir. She has made appearances alongside Williams on renowned platforms such as "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, "The Jimmy Kimmel Show, and “Soundcheck: A Netflix film and series music showcase presented by Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter”. Noteworthy events such as the Something in the Water Festival, the 2025 Louis Vuitton/Pharrell Williams Men's Spring/Summer fashion show at UNESCO and a performance reopening the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris stand out.

Hope is an inspirational figure whose radio show, "A Dose of Hope Radio," is syndicated in over 80 countries and 40 plus digital outlets. She also hosts "A Dose of Hope Radio Live" on TV networks like VTV and GoodVue, reaching millions. A passionate disability rights advocate and Multiple Sclerosis warrior, she aims to "Help other people endure" through her platform. More information is available at www.adoseofhope.org, and she is currently open to interviews.

