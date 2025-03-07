Local City Places Launches $CASH$BATES$: A Game-Changing Cash-Back Program That Rewards Everyday Shopping

$CASH$BATES$ LOCAL City Places Troy Warren

$CASH$BATES$ allows consumers to submit receipts from any local business

With $CASH$BATES$, you receive real cash that you can spend however you choose” — Troy Warren

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local City Places, led by Founder and CEO Troy Warren, has announced the launch of $CASH$BATES$ , a revolutionary cash-back loyalty program that rewards consumers for their everyday shopping, without the usual restrictions found in traditional rewards programs.Unlike conventional cash-back programs that require consumers to purchase specific products at specific stores on specific days (often only to receive a gift card they may never use), $CASH$BATES$ offers real cash rewards for purchases people are already making in their local communities.How It Works$CASH$BATES$ allows consumers to submit receipts from any local business...including restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations, dry cleaners, and more...to earn up to $35 per month in cash rewards. There are no hoops to jump through, no product limitations, and no store restrictions, just simple cash-back for supporting local businesses.“What’s even better is that you’re not limited to a gift card for a store you don’t use,” said Warren. “With $CASH$BATES$, you receive real cash that you can spend however you choose.”The First Cash-Back Program That Pays You for ReferralsBeyond individual rewards, $CASH$BATES$ introduces an industry-first referral model. Users who refer friends, family, or business associates can earn a percentage of all receipts submitted by their referrals, up to four tiers deep. This unique structure allows participants to multiply their earnings simply by sharing the program with others.A Seamless, Hassle-Free ExperienceWith the $CASH$BATES$ app, consumers can easily scan and submit receipts from their everyday purchases. Once approved, they receive 10% cash-back on their qualified receipt totals.Designed for Everyday Consumers & Local Businesses$CASH$BATES$ is a win-win: consumers receive real cash-back, while local merchants and manufacturers gain loyal customers without needing to offer deep discounts or restrictive promotions.“The beauty of $CASH$BATES$ is that it rewards people for what they’re already doing, shopping at their favorite local businesses,” Warren explained. “It’s not about changing spending habits. It’s about getting rewarded for everyday purchases.”Availability & Sign-UpThe $CASH$BATES$ program is now live and available for sign-ups. To learn more or start earning cash-back on everyday purchases, visit LOCALCityPlaces.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.