Tim Parmeter, CEO of FranCoach, Spotlights Women’s History Month in Special Franchising 101 Podcast Episode

Tim Parmeter and the Franchising 101 Podcast kick off Women's History Month by interviewing Dickey's BBQ CEO, Laura Rae Dickey.

AZ, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Franchising 101 Podcast hosted by FranCoach CEO Tim Parmeter will once again spend the month of March celebrating Women's History Month by featuring some of the top female stars in the world of franchising.Once a very male-dominated industry, franchising has become increasingly populated by talented women as executives and owners. FranCoach proudly spends the month of March sharing some of these stories.The March 6th episode of the Franchising 101 Podcast features the CEO of Dickey's Barbeque Pit Laura Rae Dickey. Laura joins Tim to share her story and how her marketing and technology background has helped lead Dickey's to unprecedented growth.The Franchising 101 Podcast and FranCoach are focused on helping properly educate people on the amazing possibilities that can be achieved in the world of franchising. FranCoach's free service works with clients so they can find the best franchise for them to own. Contact FranCoach to see how you can become a franchise owner.

