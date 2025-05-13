Franchising 101 Podcast features Veteran's journey to franchise ownership.

FranCoach's CEO and host of the highly acclaimed Franchising 101 Podcast shares the story of a veteran turned government worker to franchise owner.

After almost 17 years in the Army, I knew I was great at implementing someone's plan and that is what made me realize franchise ownership was the right path for me.” — Eric McConaty

AZ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Franchising 101 Podcast brought to you by FranCoach is designed to properly educate listeners on the amazing possibilities that can be achieved through franchise ownership. Now in its fifth year, the podcast is hosted by the founder and CEO of FranCoach Tim Parmeter. The podcast welcomes numerous guests from throughout the franchise industry featured franchise brands, various top leaders, and franchise owners sharing their journey and successes.On a recent episode, Parmeter welcomes a former FranCoach client Eric McConaty to share his amazing story. Eric spent 15 years in the Army before transitioning into a leadership role in the government fulfilling what was a childhood dream. What Eric realized was he wanted so much more than he realized was possible while growing up. Eric wanted to customize his life with more control over his time and what his days looked like but mostly, wanted to show his young children they could be anything they wanted when they grew up.This desire for more led Eric to start researching the potential of franchise ownership. Initially it didn’t seem possible but eventually he stumbled upon the podcast he would later be a guest on - the Franchising 101 Podcast - and reached out to the FranCoach team. FranCoach founder and CEO Tim Parmeter took Eric through the Discovery Process and helped him vet several franchise options.As is typically the case, Eric liked each at different times during the journey but in the end, one stood out to him. After completing a “Meet the Team Day”, the last step in the process, Eric knew he found the brand he was meant to own. That brand is FocalPoint Business Coaching FocalPoint Coaching harnesses the very best of founder Brian Tracy’s entrepreneurial and professional development learnings and strategies. FocalPoint coaches work with business owners, leaders, and their teams to effectively leverage these business-building tools, systems, and methodologies for maximum benefit.The episode also discusses Eric's first year in business. The great start he has gotten off to but also some of the missteps along the way. Tim and Eric point out some of the many reasons veterans make such fantastic franchise owner and why franchisors seek them out. Eric also has a new book coming out this summer entitled "Business Boot Camp".Check the episode on FranCoach's YouTube channel or wherever you listen to your podcasts.FranCoach has been the premier franchise consulting firm for over a decade. FranCoach's number one goal with clients is to properly educate them on franchise ownership to determine if this is the path for them. If so, the FranCoach team take clients through an incredibly personalized and individualized process to help them ultimately find their best franchise to own. FranCoach partners with over 600 of the top franchise brands spanning nearly 70 industries. This 100% free service is available to anyone curious about customizing their so they can create their better tomorrow.

