Queen Diambi shines on the samba catwalk

Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Queen Diambi Kabatusuila at Car 3 Queen Diambi Kabatusuila 4

Carnival in Mangueira 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Queen Diambi was delighted to receive the invitation from Estação Primeira de MANGUEIRA to parade in float number three on the samba catwalk.Sapucaí was the stage of great joy for Her Royal Majesty Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Mukalengna Mukaji wa Nkashama (Queen of the Order of the Leopard) of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who celebrated the 2025 Rio CarnivalThe Estação Primeira de Mangueira samba school closed the first night of parades at Sapucaí, paying homage to the Bantu influence (ethnic-linguistic origin of slaves brought from what is now Angola, Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Mozambique) in the construction of the Rio identity in the 2025 Carnival, with its theme being "À Flor da Terra – No Rio da Negritude entre Dores e Paixões" by São Paulo carnival artist Sidnei França. The school, which has won 20 titles, wants to lift the trophy again after six years.Queen Diambi Kabatusuila parades in MangueiraNamely, the Bantus, a linguistic group from the African continent, represented the majority of black people who were forced to enter the Valongo Wharf. The location of this area is what is now known as Little Africa.Mangueira portrayed the experiences of this population throughout the city, from their arrival in this region, revealing their history in the open air. Giving new meaning to the expression, exalting the black lives that flourish in Rio de Janeiro.Rethinking the blackness of Rio de Janeiro, which is usually centered on the Nagô-Yoruba experience, this plot is based on the perception of the world. As well as the way the Bantu populations think about the cycle of life, death and the adaptation of their way of life to different realities and places.With this perspective, the group told how the Bantus settled in Rio de Janeiro. Thus, dialoguing with different religions, influencing the culture. Likewise, their fundamental presence in the city's experience, despite so many attempts to erase their contribution to the blackness of Rio de Janeiro.Green and pink - Colours of MangueiraThe parade began with water, representing the ocean that connects the two continents, Africa and America, in a story of pain and transformation. Thus, continuing to the present day, shaped by the memory of ancestors, in search of building a society with social justice. Furthermore, one of the floats brought several stacked speakers, referring to the sounds and dances that echo in the streets today, such as "passinho" , samba and funk.Responsible journalists: Denny Silva NY/USA and Uiara Zagolin BrazilSource: UZ Studios / Disclosure/ Agência Brasil EBCPhoto: UZ Studios / Disclosure

Mangueira Parade

