Minister Pemmy Majodina and Premier Mandla Ndlovu hand over borehole projects in Thembisile Hani Local Municipality, 8 Mar

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms. Pemmy Majodina, and the Premier of Mpumalanga, Mr. Mandla Ndlovu, will officially hand over nine newly drilled boreholes and one refurbished borehole donated by the Rand Water Foundation to the Thembisile Hani Local Municipality on Saturday, 08 March 2025.

This collaborative effort demonstrates the essential role of the three spheres of government working together to address the pressing issue of water scarcity in the region.

The event forms part of the National Water month programme that is being observed on 1-31 March, under the national theme: Climate resilient water infrastructure for sustainable development and environment”.

The boreholes are an interim solution aimed at addressing water scarcity in the region while the long-term Loskop Regional Bulk Water Supply Project is under construction.

The handover ceremony will include an oversight inspection of the Loskop Regional Bulk Water Supply Project in Verena D, as well as a visit to the Kwathando Care Centre, a non-profit organisation that supports children and persons with disabilities.

The Minister and Premier will be supported by Water and Sanitation Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Sello Seitlholo, as well as the Rand Water Foundation Board Chairperson, Lusanda Netshitenzhe, and several senior representatives from the provincial government.

The National Water Month, an expansion of the World Water Day on 22 March, seeks to raise awareness on the importance of managing, protecting and conserving water. Water is at the core of sustainable development and is critical for socio-economic development, healthy ecosystems and for human survival. Quality water is vital for reducing the burden of disease and improving the health, welfare and productivity of people.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Saturday, 08 March 2025

Part one: Loskop Project inspection (Verenda D)

Time: 09:00 – 10:30

Venue: Loskop Project Walkabout (Packages 1-3)

Part two: Donation of the sanitary product and toilet papers

Time: 11:00 – 11:30

Venue: Kwathando Care Center, KwaMhlanga – Suncity AA

Part three: handing over of boreholes

Time: 11:30 – 12:00

Venue: KwaMhlanga – Msholozi

For media confirmations, kindly contact Lebogang Maseko on 083 661 7859/ MasekoL2@dws.gov.za or Themba Khoza on 066 301 6962

For more information, contact Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation on 060 561 8935/ mavasaw@dws.gov.za or Ministry Spokesperson, Cornelius Monama on 083 271 0808/ monamac@dws.gov.za

#GovZAupdates