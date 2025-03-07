Deputy Minister Thandi Morake: G20 Limpopo Community Outreach Programme



Programme Director, MEC Tshitereke Matibe;

Dr Phophi Ramathuba, Premier of Limpopo Province;

Hosi Pheni Ngove, Chairperson of the Limpopo House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders;

MEC Sebataolo Rachoene and MEC Mavhungu Lerule;

Cllr Freda Nkongo, Executive Mayor of Vhembe District Municipality;

Prof Joseph Francis, University of Venda;

Your Excellences, Ambassadors and High Commissioners;

Ladies and Gentleman

Good morning and thank you very much for the warm welcome to the Vhembe District, and to the Province of Limpopo.

I am very pleased to be visiting Vhembe for my very first G20 Community Outreach Program.

Indeed, it is symbolic that we are commencing our visit in town whose name denotes a “fountain of life’.

This is captured beautifully in the Venda saying “Vhembe yo alama, yo ela, yo beba vhana vhayo” (Vhembe River has laid wide like an ocean, flowing and giving rise to its children).

There is a saying “Think globally, act locally”, which perhaps best describes the purpose of my visit today, which is to bring the G20 to the people of South Africa.

As some of you may be aware, South Africa assumed the Presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) on 1 December 2025, following the Presidency of Brazil. We will hold this Presidency until 30 November 2025.

For the first time in its history, an African country is presiding over this august bloc of, politically and economically, some of the world’s most important developing and developed countries.

The G20 comprises both developing and developed countries, considered to be the largest economies in the world. South Africa is the only African country that is a permanent member of the G20, sitting alongside countries such as China, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Germany, the United States, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Japan, Italy, Mexico, Turkey, Russia, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Argentina and Australia. Furthermore, the European Union, and more recently, the African Union, are also members.

Together, the G20 represents approximately 85% of the world's GDP, more than 75% of world trade and around two-thirds of the world’s population.

The bloc’s agenda now includes issues such as trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, and anti-corruption. As a result, decisions taken by the G20 have a direct impact on the lives of all members of the global community.

Therefore, the G20 is a relevant and very important platform for South Africa to pursue its national, continental and multilateral interests.

So, what are these interests.

At a national level, South Africa South Africa’s Presidency seeks to address the three strategic priorities of the Government of National Unity’s 7th Administration, namely: (1) To reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living; (2) To build a capable, ethical and developmental state, and (3) To drive inclusive growth and job creation.

At a Continental level, and to advance South-South relations, South Africa is using its G20 Presidency to shine the spotlight on the African Union’s Agenda 2026: The Africa We Want, and to champion the aspirations and interests of the developing world in general.

The interests of the developing world include achieving the United Nations 2030 Agenda, including its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), food and energy security; industrialisation; increased trade and investment to support the creation of jobs and social security; predictable and sustainable funding to address debt vulnerability and the impact of climate change, including natural disasters; and financial and technical support to address deep challenges in the capabilities of countries to prevent, prepare for, and respond to pandemics.

Inequality is one of the biggest challenges facing the global community today. Inequality is multifaceted and structural. It exists within and between states and is a threat to international stability. The Covid pandemic reinforced levels of inequality.

Inequality is also multiplier of many political issues, including climate change and health outcomes. Reducing inequality is therefore critical to dealing with the underlying factors driving social instability, including a growing disregard for democratic forms of governance.

At a multilateral level, South Africa seeks to creating consensus around strengthening and reforming the International Financial Architecture (IFA) notably, the Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), and deepening international economic cooperation, to address inequality and underdevelopment.

The G20 is a platform to mobilise for predictable, sustainable and low-cost financing for sustainable development, which will assist African countries to tackle the debt crisis and promote green trade, investment, jobs and growth.

At this level, South Africa is also advancing a Critical Minerals initiative. A great critical minerals scramble needed for the energy transition is emerging globally. The global contestation for critical minerals is fueling geopolitical rivalry.

The African continent has 30 percent of the world’s mineral reserves; including platinum, gold, diamonds and coal; 90 percent of the world’s chromium and platinum; and the largest reserves of cobalt, diamonds, platinum and uranium in the world.

It is no secret that South Africa, and notably the Limpopo Province, is well-endowed with these critical minerals, all of which are at the core of our continued industrialisation, the global energy transition, technological innovation, and inclusive economic growth.

South Africa’s G20 Presidency aims to champion an inclusive framework that ensures resource-rich nations and communities, in places like Limpopo, can benefit equitably from their mineral wealth.

Ladies and Gentleman,

Our Presidency is being held under the theme “Solidarity, Equality and Susbtainability”, a theme that seeks to harness global will and capabilities to confront the enormous challenges the world is facing.

In the midst of global geopolitical tensions and rising protectionist, South Africa’s G20 Presidency will champion cooperation, collaboration and partnerships– between individuals, groups, peoples, nations.

Under the principle of Ubuntu, we are reminded of the interconnectedness of humanity. It is this principle of Ubuntu that underpins South Africa’s leadership and vision for our G20 Presidency.

Strengthening partnerships and expanding dialogue with a wide range of actors is important to collectively shape the G20’s approach to issues requiring international cooperation.

South Africa will therefore also host a G20 Social Summit, prior to the Leaders’ Summit, by expanding outreach to communities beyond the 13 Official G20 Engagement Groups.

We encourage the people of Limpopo to become more involved in these processes.

We have been asked, and rightfully so, what benefits does the G20 Presidency brings to South Africa?

During our Presidency, we will host more than 85 in-person meeting, throughout the country, including five meetings in Limpopo.

Tens of thousands of delegates and support staff from some of the world’s largest developed and developing economies are expected to arrive in South Africa over the year-long Presidency.

In addition to many Ministers, the Heads of State and Government of more than 40 countries will attend the Leaders’ Summit in November 2025.

The G20 Presidency is without a doubt a mammoth task, requiring considerable personnel and resources. By most accounts, this is the largest national project that South Africa has ever undertaken.

This project is expected to have significant economic benefits for South Africa, notably for the tourism, transport, restaurant, entertainment and hospitality industries, with global visibility in all nine provinces.

There is also significant opportunity for South African provinces and cities to promote their cultural, heritage, tourism and innovation, but also an opportunity to demonstrate South Africa’s technological, industrial and commercial advances across various sectors.

A number of direct and indirect jobs are expected to be created during this period and beyond.

Historically, delegates often return to a destination for private holidays with family and friends after having a good experience at a conference.

It therefore goes without saying that the support of all South African, in telling a good story and highlighting our successes is critical if we are to leave a permanent G20 legacy for South Africa, and the whole of the African Continent.

It is important for us all to work in synergy and in cooperation and partnership, more so in a fractured world filled with conflict and destruction.

As much as we are excited to host the first G20 Presidency on the African Continent, we are also cognisant of the enormous task that is before us.

Ultimately, we are confident that working with the people of South Africa, we will deliver a successful, positive and progressive G20 Presidency, which drives consensus on issues pertinent to developing economies in general, and the African Continent in particular.

Our G20 Presidency will no doubt be a significant highlight in the history of democratic South Africa’s diplomacy, and a significant step forward to achieve our vision of African continent, which is prosperous and peaceful, and which contributes to a world that is just and equitable.

South Africa’s journey has been one of tremendous resilience precisely because we have embraced a spirit of collaboration. Let us continue to embrace this spirit throughout our G20 Presidency, and beyond.

Thank you!

