Comptek Solutions发布工业级边发射激光端面钝化一体化设备——Kontrox™ LASE 16

About

Comptek Solutions is a leading technology provider specialized in turnkey passivation solutions for the compound semiconductor industry. From lasers to microLEDs, spanning power electronics and beyond, our cutting-edge solutions empower manufacturers with enhanced power efficiency and optimized manufacturing processes. At the core of our success is Kontrox(TM), our breakthrough technology tackling native oxidation in compound semiconductors, enabling significant improvements in power efficiency and manufacturing optimization. With 38 granted and pending patents covering various aspects of our technology, we are dedicated to driving sustainable innovation and advancing the future of semiconductor technology globally from our tech base in Turku, Finland. For more information, please visit www.comptek-solutions.com.

