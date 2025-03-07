Breaking Barriers in Early Communication: Ireland Mum Pioneers Baby Sign Language app V2

Mom baby ireland super hands ireland IE Baby sign ireland

DUBLIN, CO.DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miriam Devitt, a pioneering Dublin-based mother and founder of Super Hands app Ireland , is transforming the way parents connect with their infants through baby sign language. Following her success in teaching her daughter Robin to sign at just seven months old, Miriam now leads classes across Ireland and has launched the second version of her globally accessible app to bridge the communication gap with preverbal children difficulties.The Power of Early CommunicationMiriam's journey began when she noticed her daughter's frustration at being unable to express basic needs. By integrating simplified American Sign Language (ASL) gestures with verbal cues during daily interactions, Robin began signing words like “milk,” “more,” and “sleep” by eight months. This breakthrough not only reduced tantrums but also revealed a surprising depth of understanding in infants long before speech develops.“Babies are eager to communicate,” says Miriam. “Sign language gives them the tools to express emotions, needs, and even complex ideas like pain or excitement, often months before they can speak.”Debunking Myths: Speech Development and Expert InsightsWhile some critics, including Dr. Carol Cooper from The Sun UK , have questioned the long-term value of baby sign language, suggesting children should be verbalizing by the time they master gestures, research consistently shows that signing accelerates language acquisition and cognitive development. Key findings include:- Reduced Frustration: Signing babies experience 40% fewer tantrums due to clearer communication.- Stronger Verbal Skills: Signers often develop larger vocabularies and hit speech milestones earlier.- Enhanced Bonding: Parents report deeper connections through responsive interactions.Dr. Cooper acknowledges "I'm not sure teaching babies sign language is valuable unless they will continue to use it when they are older."However, sign language alongside the mother tongue could be of use."If you think of sign language as another language, it's very clear babies who learn to speak more than one language do very well and don't get hopelessly confused. It's a variation on being raised in a bilingual home."But by the time they can do most of the signs with their hands, as I'm not sure very young babies have the skills, they should be verbalising anyway."Babies make their first noises very early on - by three months they will have a whole repertoire. They can imitate sounds, not in a very sophisticated way, but their ability to vary sounds increases. Their capability when they're born is amazing."How Super Hands app WorksMiriam’s methodology focuses on simplicity and consistency:- Start Early: Introduce signs like “eat” or “milk” during routines (e.g., feeding) as early as six months.- Combine Gestures and Speech: Use the “See It, Sign It, Say It” approach to reinforce associations.- Expand Gradually: Progress to emotions (“happy,” “sad”) and abstract concepts once basics are mastered.The SuperHands app includes video tutorials, a progress tracker, and a library of over 100 signs tailored for infants. Online classes, launching globally this month, offer live coaching for parents.Success Stories: From Dublin to the WorldMichelle Somers, a parent from Miriam’s class, shares:“Our son Tadhg signed ‘dog’ at nine months after hearing a bark. It was magical, he made the link himself! Signing has brought us closer as a family.”Other notable outcomes include:- A four-month-old (Miriam’s youngest student) signing “milk.”- Toddlers combining signs into phrases (e.g., “more apple”)- Parents identifying illnesses early through signs like “sore” or “sleep”Join the MovementUpcoming Initiatives:Free Webinar: “Sign with Your Baby: A 30-Minute Starter Guide” (March 15, 2025).Partnerships: Collaborations with pediatricians and speech therapists to integrate signing into developmental checkups.Download the SuperHands App: Available on iOS and Android.Media Contact:Miriam DevittFounder, SuperHandsWebsite: https://superhands.ie/ About SuperHandsSuperHands is a Dublin-based initiative empowering parents to foster early communication through baby sign language classes . Founded in 2012, the platform combines ASL-based gestures with interactive learning tools, supported by a community of over 5,000 families worldwide.“Every sign is a step toward understanding, for both parent and child.” – Miriam Devitt

